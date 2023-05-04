A torrid summer, rise in power demand risks stalling Asia's climate goals



What if climate change itself provided a lifeline to fossil fuels?

By David Fickling



Unfortunately, that prospect is looking less likely than it was only a few months ago, as regional climate outlooks suggest the coming summer will be hot and dry. That’s what’s shaping up to happen in Asia this summer. The continent’s largest economies have been racing to install more renewable generation, with India targeting 500 gigawatts of renewables by 2030 and China likely to connect 160 GW of wind and solar this year alone. If the continent’s hydroelectric dams are able to avoid the desperate drought conditions seen last year, that pace of buildout might be enough to fulfil all the increase in electricity demand, obviating the need to burn more coal.



Yunnan province, which contains the headwaters of the Yangtze River that feeds many of the vast dams China has constructed over the past few decades, has been gripped by severe drought in recent months, according to the official China Daily. The provincial capital of Kunming has had the driest start to the year since 1985, with rainfall at about 10% of typical levels, the paper reported. Conditions are even worse than they were last year, when the nation experienced its second-driest summer on record.

China isn’t alone. India has a similar mix of hydroelectricity and coal on the grid, combined with a huge population and blistering hot months. Summer sales of air conditioners will be as much as 20% higher this year, Business Insider India quoted a local appliance manufacturers association as saying in March. Parts of Southeast Asia, facing parched conditions over coming months, are in the same boat.

It’s the expectation of a torrid summer that has sent coal stockpiles in Asia’s biggest economies soaring in recent months — and sooner or later, all that carbon is going to end up getting burned. Renewables may be displacing fossil fuels in the cooler months, but as climate change warms the whole planet, it’s heat itself that’s providing them a lifeline in the summer.



