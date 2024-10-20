Abu Dhabi to host second relief aid collection drive for Lebanon on Oct 22

Abu Dhabi will host a second event to collect relief aid for Lebanon on Tuesday, October 22, in Hall No. 1 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), from 3 This is in continuation of the "UAE stands with Lebanon" campaign, and under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent. The ERC will organise the event. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The campaign was launched on October 8 as per the directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, with follow-up from Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

Dr. Hamdan bin Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ERC, stressed the pioneering global humanitarian role of the UAE in speedily responding to critical disaster and conflict situations.

He added, "The UAE continues its humanitarian and charitable work in various countries around the world with a view to ensure security and stability. This is based on the great legacy left behind by the founded, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The UAE launched the nationwide aid campaign on October 8 to mobilise the entire UAE community, including individuals, institutions, and both public and private sector organisations, in a collective effort to provide aid to Lebanon.