Active firing in southern city of Sderot in Israel for third day: Reports

As the Hamas terror group attacks on Israel continue for the third day, there is a very active scene in the southern city of Sderot in Israel as people living there can still hear explosions happening in the distance, reported Israeli-based i24NEWS.

According to the reports, there are about six to seven active, ongoing scenes of exchange gunfire between Hamas terrorists and Israeli soldiers, i24NEWS reported.

i24NEWS is an Israeli-based international 24-hour news television channel located in Jaffa Port, Tel Aviv.

Moreover, around 800 to 1,000 terrorists came into Israel during the initial breach on Saturday.

i24NEWS reported that they do not have the exact number of the terrorists who are currently in the area, but according to the sources, they are still here.

The Israel Air Force on Monday said that the IAF fighter jets and helicopters, aircraft and artillery struck over 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, they highlighted that seven Hamas command centres and an Islamic Jihad command centre were struck.

The residents of the southern city of Sderot and some other communities where the gunfire is still going on have been urged to stay inside their homes.

However, roads have also been blocked as the attacks increase.

As of Monday morning, rockets and guns continue to be fired from Hamas while Israeli forces are striking back with air strikes and helicopter strikes , according to i24NEWS.

Two Hamas operational assets were struck by an aircraft, one of which was located inside a mosque, according to the Israeli Air Forces.

The IAF further said that an Islamic Jihad asset located in a building in which terrorists operate and live was also targeted.

They further attacked various buildings where the leaders of the terrorist organization Hamas was staying, along with several operational headquarters.

According to the Israel Air Force, the air force also attacked a headquarters spread over an area of three floors and a headquarters associated with the senior Hamas naval force commander, Muhammad Kashta.

Moreover, the Air Force destroyed an operational asset used by the terrorist organization, which is located in the heart of a mosque in the Jabaliya area.

Sharing the development on their social media 'X', the Israel Air Force stated, "The Air Force attacked a building where operatives of the terrorist organization Hamas were staying. At the same time, several operational headquarters of the terrorist organization were attacked, among them a headquarters spread over an area of three floors and a headquarters associated with the senior Hamas naval force, Muhammad Kashta. In addition, an operational asset used by the terrorist organization Hamas, located in the heart of a mosque in the Jabaliya area, was destroyed.