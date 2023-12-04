Home / World News / Advanced fishing nations must take responsibility for tuna damage: India

Advanced fishing nations must take responsibility for tuna damage: India

"The impact of advanced fishing nations on global tuna stocks, especially in the high seas, is undeniable," Rupala said

Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 6:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India on Monday said that advanced fishing nations must take responsibility for the damage caused to the Indian Ocean tuna stocks.

Addressing virtually the concluding session of the 19th Working Party on Data Collection and Statistics of the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC), Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala said the recent surge in industrial fishing by some nations has raised concerns globally.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

While many nations allowed their gigantic industrial fleets to exploit and deplete the Indian Ocean's tuna wealth, India maintained fleets of modest size operating with passive gear and leaving minimal footprints in the seascape, he said.

"The impact of advanced fishing nations on global tuna stocks, especially in the high seas, is undeniable," he said.

Recent research indicates that high seas fisheries, in their current scale, heavily rely on large government subsidies.

Stating that the surge in industrial fishing has posed challenges to the sustainability of Indian Ocean tropical tuna stocks, Rupala said, "India reiterates its position that advanced fishing nations must take responsibility for the damage caused to the Indian Ocean tuna stocks."

It is crucial to recognize the substantial efforts India has made towards sustainable fisheries management.

The traditional and small-scale tuna fisheries sector has long been intertwined with the ethos of sustainability, he said.

India's tuna fishing capacity in the IOTC area is among the lowest. The minister said that India strongly believes that the outcome of the Scientific Committee meeting will provide a level playing field to address the concerns and aspirations of traditional tuna fishers and their livelihoods.

"We urge for a balanced approach that considers the unique challenges faced by artisanal and small-scale fishing communities," he said and noted that pollution and climate change also are contributing to the sad state of Indian Ocean fishery resources.

The minister said tunas and pelagic species are not merely marine resources; they are economic lifelines, contributing USD 41 billion annually.

"The scale of their international impact demands collaborative efforts for effective management, especially as they face threats from overfishing by multinational fleets," he added.

Further, the minister said the scientific advice provided by the IOTC Scientific Committee will pave the way for large industrial fleets to align with management targets, combating the ill effects of climate change, ensuring the sustenance of coastal communities, the development of Indian Ocean coastal states, and the protection of our precious marine resources.

Also Read

Milk shortage was created and no crisis anywhere: Parshottam Rupala

India's inland fish production tripled in last 9 yrs: Union minster Rupala

Milk prices risen, but no supply shortage of dairy products: Rupala

High-level delegation led by Rupala to visit Norway from August 21-24

JEE Advanced 2023: Check out every detail inside about all shift's result

Plastic pollution from cigarettes likely costs $26 bn per year: Study

Rizz, from charisma, crowned Word of the Year by Oxford University Press

Hillary advocates climate resilience in India, calls for local solutions

Spotify axes 17% of workforce in third round of layoffs this year

US nearly out of funds for Ukraine aid, White House warns Congress

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :fishingIndian Ocean

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story