Afghanistan faces internet blackout as Taliban enforce morality crackdown

Earlier this month, several provinces lost fibre-optic connections after Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada issued a decree banning the service to prevent immorality

The incident is likely to severely limit the public's ability to contact the outside world | Photo: X
AP Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 7:00 AM IST
An internet blackout hit Afghanistan on Monday, with local media reporting a potential nationwide cut of fibre-optic services as part of a Taliban crackdown on immorality.

It's the first time Afghanistan has experienced a shutdown of this kind since the former insurgents seized power in August 2021.

Earlier this month, several provinces lost fibre-optic connections after Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada issued a decree banning the service to prevent immorality.

On Monday, internet-access advocacy group Netblocks said that live metrics showed connectivity in Afghanistan had collapsed to 14 per cent of ordinary levels, with a near-total nationwide telecoms disruption in effect.

The incident is likely to severely limit the public's ability to contact the outside world, the group added.

The Associated Press was unable to contact its Kabul bureau, as well as journalists in the provinces of Nangarhar and Helmand. There was no confirmation of the blackout from the Taliban government, which relies heavily on messaging apps and social media.

The private TOLO News TV channel said sources had confirmed that fiber-optic internet could be cut all over the country starting Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :TalibanAfghanistanInternet shutdownInternet accessfibre-optic cable

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 7:00 AM IST

