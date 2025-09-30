Home / World News / YouTube to pay $24.5 mn to settle Trump lawsuit over Jan 6 account ban

YouTube to pay $24.5 mn to settle Trump lawsuit over Jan 6 account ban

As part of the agreement, Trump has directed YouTube to contribute $22 million of the settlement towards the construction of a new White House ballroom

youtube
YouTube did not specify which rules Trump had broken at the time of his suspension. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 6:55 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google-owned YouTube has agreed to pay $24.5 million to settle a lawsuit brought by US President Donald Trump over the platform’s decision in 2021 to suspend his account after the January 6 attack on the Capitol, The Washington Post reported.
 
As part of the agreement, Trump has directed YouTube to contribute $22 million of the settlement towards the construction of a new White House ballroom. The remaining $2.5 million will be distributed among other plaintiffs who accused YouTube of censoring them. Beneficiaries include author Naomi Wolf and the American Conservative Union, along with other parties involved in the case, according to the Associated Press.
 

Background of YouTube suspension

 
YouTube did not specify which rules Trump had broken at the time of his suspension but said the decision was taken “in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence,” The Washington Post reported. Trump returned to the platform in 2023 after his account was reinstated. 

Similar settlements with Meta and X

 
The deal follows comparable settlements Trump reached earlier this year with Meta and X, which had also suspended his accounts after the January 6 attacks. Meta paid $25 million, while X agreed to a $10 million settlement.

Trump targets entertainment and news companies

 
Beyond social media, Trump has extracted settlements from major entertainment and news conglomerates. Disney, owner of ABC News, agreed in December to pay $15 million plus $1 million in legal fees to settle a lawsuit alleging defamatory coverage, with the funds earmarked for a “presidential foundation and museum to be established by or for plaintiff.”
 
In July, Paramount, the parent company of CBS News, agreed to pay $16 million to end a lawsuit over a 2024 campaign interview with then vice-president Kamala Harris, which Trump alleged was deceptively edited and harmed his electoral chances. 

Ongoing legal actions against media outlets

 
Trump has also filed lawsuits against publications including the Wall Street Journal and The New York Times over their coverage, though a judge swiftly dismissed his case against the Times.

Wider campaign against US institutions

 
The president has widened his legal campaign to target other American institutions, such as universities and law firms, that he believes have acted in ways that displeased him.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

High-skilled visas have problems, Trump's $100,000 fee won't fix them

US President Donald Trump announces 100% levies on foreign-made films

US Treasury's gold reserves hit $1 trillion in value after record rally

Moldova's pro-EU party wins pivotal election in setback for Russia

Trump meets Israel's Netanyahu for pivotal talks on Gaza peace proposal

Topics :Donald TrumpYouTubeUS Capitol attackTrump administrationTwitterBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story