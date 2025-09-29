High-skilled visas have problems, Trump's $100,000 fee won't fix them

By Lydia DePillis

After the White House’s startling changes to the nation’s high-skilled visa programme, employers have moved from shock to acceptance.

Some are strategising how to work with the new rules. Others are making plans to litigate. And many wish the Trump administration had heeded the piles of ideas to fix the program’s central, widely acknowledged failing.

Since the early 2000s, demand for specialised workers has far outstripped a cap that remains where it stood when the H-1B program started in 1990. The government allocates the visas randomly, and outsourcing companies have learned to flood the system with applications for relatively low-paid positions.

The Trump administration said it wanted to stop that practice and reserve the coveted visas for the most valuable workers so they do not displace American software programmers, researchers and engineers. The solutions the administration chose — a $100,000 fee for new visas and a complex weighting system to favour higher-paid jobs — are unlikely to accomplish that. Instead, loopholes appear likely to allow outsourcing companies to adapt while start-ups, universities and research organisations lose out, according to experts from across the political spectrum. “Something that addresses the right problem and sounds good on paper can still lead you down the exactly same problematic road,” said John Lettieri, president of the Economic Innovation Group, a think tank that has studied the H-1B program.

Any comfort that might have come from certainty about the administration’s long-awaited action was erased by the likelihood of legal challenges to the new rules. A provision for exemptions based on the “national interest” — which the White House suggested it might grant to doctors, for example — has kept workers and employers hoping for clemency. Immigration officials aggressively denied H-1B applications in Trump’s first term, but the support of tech leaders including Elon Musk raised hopes that Trump might look more favorably on foreign talent now. The H-1B is America’s largest visa category for workers with specialised skills. The visa can be extended for up to six years, or longer if the worker has a pending green card application. In 2019, the last year the Department of Homeland Security provided data, there were about 583,420 H-1B visa holders in the US.

Almost since its inception, the program has been plagued with instances of employers who substituted foreign visa holders for American workers and paid them less. In the early 2000s, the federal government embraced a lottery to allocate scarce visas, with no mechanism to elevate exceptional talents over more run-of-the-mill workers. Despite the program’s shortcomings, economists have generally found that H-1B visa holders boost American productivity and raise wages even for American workers. Politicians and policy experts on both sides of the aisle have called for changes to maximize the program’s value. “It’s all random chance, which is insane for a program that should be our flagship high-skilled immigration program,” said Jeremy Neufeld, director of immigration policy at the Institute for Progress. To squeeze more benefits from the system, Neufeld has proposed ranking applications by compensation, so that only the highest-paid workers would be assured visas. Alternatively, the government could devise a points system — similar to Canada’s — that would capture other desirable characteristics such as youth and language skills that aren’t reflected in compensation. Policymakers could also reduce abuse by awarding more green cards, which allow workers to switch jobs for better offers.

Some solutions would require congressional action. Lawmakers have proposed fixes like requiring employers to look harder for domestic applicants before recruiting outside the country, or banning layoffs of workers who are replaced by visa holders. They have also considered more targeted measures to crack down on wage suppression by outsourcing companies. The Biden administration finalised a rule in its last days allowing for tougher oversight. The $100,000 fee, however, came out of nowhere. The White House said the fee would ensure that employers only submit petitions for workers they need so much that they’re willing to pay an extra $100,000 to get them. But the employers that profit the most from H-1B workers would still have an incentive to request visas.

“If they keep the H-1B worker for six years, it’s a worthwhile investment,” said Daniel Costa, director of immigration law and policy research at the labor-aligned Economic Policy Institute. The largest tech firms could afford the fees, improving their chances in a crapshoot that right now gives them only one in five odds. And the fee is only required for people applying from outside the US. More than half of H-1Bs are granted to people who are already in the US. The other major element of the changes to the H-1B program comes from a proposed rule that would take effect after several months of comment and review. It is intended to give higher-paid positions an edge in the lottery. But rather than ranking them by compensation, it would tie the lottery to four wage thresholds based on occupation and region, giving additional weight to the higher wage levels.