Home / World News / Afghanistan hit by series of earthquakes in 24 hrs, latest of magnitude 4.9

Afghanistan hit by series of earthquakes in 24 hrs, latest of magnitude 4.9

This came after two earthquakes of magnitudes 5.8 and 4.1 struck the region in the late hours of Thursday, as per the NCS

Earthquake
Earlier, on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a post on X, stated that Indian earthquake assistance has reached Kabul by air (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 7:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Afghanistan continued to reel under earthquakes as another tremor of magnitude 4.9 struck the nation in the early hours of Friday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Sharing the details on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.9, On: 05/09/2025 03:16:43 IST, Lat: 34.57 N, Long: 70.42 E, Depth: 120 Km, Location: Afghanistan. "

This came after two earthquakes of magnitudes 5.8 and 4.1 struck the region in the late hours of Thursday, as per the NCS.

According to the NCS, the first earthquake of 5.8 magnitude occurred at 10:26 PM on Thursday, and the second earthquake of 4.1 magnitude occurred at 11:58 PM on the same day.

"EQ of M: 5.8, On: 04/09/2025 22:26:29 IST, Lat: 34.58 N, Long: 70.66 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the NCS said on X.

"EQ of M: 4.1, On: 04/09/2025 23:58:28 IST, Lat: 34.60 N, Long: 70.50 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Afghanistan," it said.

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) has sent emergency aid to Afghanistan's quake-stricken Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, where more than 1,400 people have been killed and over 3,000 people injured, Khaama Press reported.

Initial aid shipments include food supplies and high-energy biscuits, with additional flights scheduled to deliver further assistance and personnel.

Khaama Press, citing the WFP in its report, noted that many of the communities affected by the earthquake were already struggling after recent flash floods, and worsening weather conditions now threaten to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis.

Describing the devastation, WFP's regional director Harald Mannhardt said, "Homes reduced to rubble, roads destroyed, landslides everywhere, and tragically, lives lost."

He noted that teams are working alongside rescue efforts and are prepared to expand operations as needs grow. Rescue operations remain hindered by blocked roads, rugged terrain, and repeated aftershocks.

Earlier, on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a post on X, stated that Indian earthquake assistance has reached Kabul by air.

"Indian earthquake assistance reaches Kabul by air. 21 tonnes of relief materials, including blankets, tents, hygiene kits, water storage tanks, generators, kitchen utensils, portable water purifiers, sleeping bags, essential medicines, wheelchairs, hand sanitisers, water purification tablets, ORS solutions and medical consumables, were airlifted today," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US considers ban on wholesale shopping, other visa curbs for Iranians

US to restrict visas of Central Americans acting on behalf of China: Rubio

Appeals court stops order to wind down operations at 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Facebook, Instagram goes dark in Nepal as govt ban comes into effect

Italian fashion legend Giorgio Armani dies at 91 due to poor health

Topics :AfghanistanEarthquakeearthquakes

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 7:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story