Italian fashion legend Giorgio Armani dies at 91 due to poor health

The fashion designer had been ailing for some time; over the course of his career, he dressed some of the world's biggest names, but also made high fashion more accessible to the people

Giorgio Armani
Armani was born in Piacenza, south of Milan, in 1934, the second of three siblings. (Photo: X/@arman)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 8:52 PM IST
Iconic fashion designer Giorgio Armani, widely regarded as a pioneer of modern style and elegance, died at the age of 91, his eponymous fashion firm confirmed on Thursday.
 
“With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani,” the fashion house said in a statement.
 
Armani had been in poor health for some time and, for the first time in his career, was absent from his group’s shows at Milan’s Men’s Fashion Week in June, according to Reuters.
 
"Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects,' the company said.
 
Widely referred to as “Re Giorgio” or “King Giorgio” in Italian media, Armani was celebrated for his meticulous control over every aspect of his brand — from design and advertising to even touching up models’ hair before they hit the runway. His fashion house reported annual revenues of approximately US $2.7 billion in 2023, reflecting the commercial muscle of his luxury brand, the report added.
 
Armani was born in Piacenza, south of Milan, in 1934, the second of three siblings. In the 1950s, after leaving medical school, he moved with his family to Milan and began his career at La Rinascente as a window dresser, reported Financial Times.
 
Later on, he transformed fashion by deconstructing the traditional men’s suit — removing rigid linings and shoulder pads to create the sleek, flowing silhouettes that became his signature style. He achieved global fame after designing the attire for Richard Gere in the 1980 film American Gigolo.
 
From Jack Nicholson to Beyoncé to Marlon Brando and Mick Jagger, all of them embraced outfits by Armani. He also forayed into various other things like jewelry, hotels, housewares, and established multiple brands.

Topics :FashionLuxury brandsBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

