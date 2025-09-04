Italian fashion legend Giorgio Armani dies at 91 due to poor health

Iconic fashion designer Giorgio Armani, widely regarded as a pioneer of modern style and elegance, died at the age of 91, his eponymous fashion firm confirmed on Thursday.

“With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani,” the fashion house said in a statement.

Armani had been in poor health for some time and, for the first time in his career, was absent from his group’s shows at Milan’s Men’s Fashion Week in June, according to Reuters.

"Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects,' the company said.

Widely referred to as “Re Giorgio” or “King Giorgio” in Italian media, Armani was celebrated for his meticulous control over every aspect of his brand — from design and advertising to even touching up models’ hair before they hit the runway. His fashion house reported annual revenues of approximately US $2.7 billion in 2023, reflecting the commercial muscle of his luxury brand, the report added. Armani was born in Piacenza, south of Milan, in 1934, the second of three siblings. In the 1950s, after leaving medical school, he moved with his family to Milan and began his career at La Rinascente as a window dresser, reported Financial Times.