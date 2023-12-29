Home / World News / Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis deepens amid economic downturn: UNICEF

Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis deepens amid economic downturn: UNICEF

The report highlights that the economic downturn has led to an increased demand for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan

Despite the differing opinions on the impact of aid, he urged the continuation of assistance from aid organisations (Photo: Bloomberg)
ANI Asia

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 7:12 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has worsened due to the economic crisis, according to a report by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) covering the period from August 2021 to March 2023, TOLO News reported.

The report highlights that the economic downturn has led to an increased demand for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Economic expert Abdul Nasir Reshtia expressed scepticism about the effectiveness of such aid, emphasising the need for development projects to address poverty and unemployment in the country, as reported by TOLO News.

In contrast, the Taliban-controlled Ministry of Economy attributes the rise in poverty to international sanctions.

Deputy Minister of Economy Abdul Latif Nazari, cited frozen assets, banking restrictions, and commercial constraints as factors contributing to the country's economic challenges.

"The sanctions imposed on the people of Afghanistan, the assets of the Afghanistan people that have been frozen, and the banking and commercial restrictions that have been imposed in violation of international law, are the main factors of the spread of poverty in Afghanistan," he said.

Despite the differing opinions on the impact of aid, he urged the continuation of assistance from aid organisations.

UNICEF's projections for 2024 indicate that 23.3 million people, including 12.6 million children, will require humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.

The complex interplay of economic challenges, international sanctions, and the ongoing need for aid underscores the multifaceted nature of the crisis facing the Afghan population, TOLO News reported.

It's worth noting that the Taliban administration has disputed the UN report and has emphasised the importance of children's rights in the country.

Meanwhile, as poverty grows in Afghanistan, the number of youngsters, seen working on the streets in the country has seen a drastic increase, raising concerns among human rights and children's organisations.

Since the Taliban seized power, Afghanistan has become one of the worst places to live, especially for children whose fundamental rights are being compromised amid the strict rules and regulations of the de facto authorities.

Following the sanction by the international community on the Taliban, as it took control, the country has faced financial, acute humanitarian, and human rights crises.

Following the Taliban's return to power in August 2021 and their crackdown on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls, Afghan women have been leading miserable lives.

Girls are banned from education beyond sixth grade, including university, and women are barred from most jobs and public spaces.

Also Read

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

Cricket World Cup, ENG vs AFG Highlights: Historic win for Afghanistan

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023, BAN vs AFG Highlights: Tigers start with big win

Human rights situation rapidly deteriorating in West bank: UN report

World population up 75 million this year, topping 8 billion by January 1

Maine bars Trump from ballot as SC weighs state authority to block ex-prez

More than 40 people dead in Liberia after leaking fuel tanker explodes

Baidu's ChatGPT-like Ernie Bot has more than 100 mn users: CTO Haifeng

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AfghanistanGlobal economyeconomyUNICEF

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story