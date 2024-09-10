Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Afghanistan's Norway embassy is closing this week: Statement from mission

The move comes months after the Taliban said they no longer recognise diplomatic missions set up by the former, Western-backed government, including the one in Norway

Norway flag
The embassy premises would be handed over to Norway's Foreign Ministry, according to the statement in Dari | Photo: Shutterstock
AP Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 1:59 PM IST
Afghanistan's Norway embassy is closing, the country's second diplomatic mission to announce closure this week.

The move comes months after the Taliban said they no longer recognise diplomatic missions set up by the former, Western-backed government, including the one in Norway.

In a statement on the social media platform X, the embassy announced the closure would take place on Thursday.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, like many other political and consular missions of Afghanistan, will continue its activities with the values of human rights, pluralism and peace, despite the many difficulties and limited resources, the embassy statement said.

The embassy premises would be handed over to Norway's Foreign Ministry, according to the statement in Dari.

The UK government said on Monday that the London embassy would close on September 27, following the dismissal of its staff by the Taliban authorities in Kabul. Britain does not recognise the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.

Diplomats who served under the former Afghan government were left in limbo when the Taliban seized Kabul and returned to power in August 2021. Many embassies in Europe and beyond continued to operate, but have been accused by the Taliban in Kabul of failing to cooperate with the authorities.

The Taliban have sent ambassadors or diplomats to most countries in the region, including China and the United Arab Emirates.

The Taliban were not available for comment on the Oslo and London embassy closures.


First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

