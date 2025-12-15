As gunfire tore through a crowded stretch of Bondi Beach on Sunday evening, a man hiding behind a parked car made a decision that would alter the course of the attack. He ran straight towards the shooter.

That man was Ahmed al Ahmed, a 43-year-old fruit and tobacco shop owner, father of two, and a Syrian-born migrant who has lived in Sydney for more than a decade. Video footage later verified by the BBC shows Ahmed charging at one of the gunmen, wrestling the rifle from his hands and forcing him to retreat, even as bullets flew.

Authorities say the antisemitic attack, which targeted a Hanukkah celebration attended by more than 1,000 people, killed at least 15 people and injured dozens. New South Wales Police have declared it a terrorist incident.

How the attack unfolded Police said the attack involved two gunmen - Sajid Akram, 50, and his son Naveed, 24. While Sajid was killed at the scene, Naveed remains in hospital in critical condition. Footage circulating online shows one of the attackers standing behind a palm tree near a pedestrian bridge on Campbell Parade, firing towards the crowd. Ahmed, who had taken cover behind a car, is seen leaping at the gunman, tackling him to the ground and prising the weapon from his hands. After pointing the rifle at the attacker, Ahmed lowers the weapon and raises one hand, apparently to signal to police that he was not one of the shooters. The gunman retreats towards the bridge, later picking up another weapon and firing again.

The footage went viral on social media, with many crediting Ahmed’s actions with preventing further loss of life. ‘He is a hero, 100%’ Ahmed remains hospitalised after undergoing surgery for gunshot wounds to his arm and hand. His cousin Mustafa told 7News Australia: “He is a hero, 100 per cent he is a hero. He has two shots, one in his arm and one in his hand.” In an update early on Monday, Mustafa was quoted by BBC: “I hope he will be fine. I saw him last night. He was alright but we're waiting to see what the doctor (says).”

Another cousin, Mostafa, who has been keeping vigil at St George Hospital since Sunday night, said: “Absolutely, he is a hero. He would’ve lost his life to save other people. “I hope everyone in Australia wishes [that everything goes well for] Ahmed and that he can get back to his family.” What did Ahmed's family say? Ahmed’s father said his son was in good spirits despite his injuries. “I saw him last night and he was in good spirits,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald. “He said he thanks God that he was able to do this, to help innocent people and to save people from these monsters, these killers.”

His mother said she could not stop crying after learning what her son had done. Ahmed had been at Bondi with his cousin Jozay Alkanj shortly before the shooting began. The pair had passed by the Hanukkah event and declined an offer of food. “We needed a coffee,” Alkanj said. “It was then just 10 minutes before this happened like that. It was very crazy, we went behind the cars, we were seeing that people were shooting very near to us.” Alkanj recalled Ahmed’s words moments before he ran towards the gunman. “He said I’m going to die, please see my family [and tell them] that I went down to save people’s lives,” he was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Trump praises Ahmed New South Wales Premier Chris Minns praised Ahmed’s bravery at a news conference late on Sunday. “That man is a genuine hero, and I've got no doubt there are many, many people alive tonight as a result of his bravery,” he said. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese echoed the sentiment. “We have seen Australians today run towards danger in order to help others. These Australians are heroes, and their bravery has saved lives,” he said. US President Donald Trump also lauded Ahmed while speaking at a White House event. “It's been a very, very brave person, actually, who went and attacked frontally one of the shooters, and saved a lot of lives,” he said. “I have great respect for the man who did that.”