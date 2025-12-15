Home / World News / Singapore announces plans to improve lifestyle of migrant workers

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng emphasised the importance of appreciating the migrant community's role in Singapore's growth and success

Singapore depends on migrant workers from South Asia.
Press Trust of India Singapore
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:10 AM IST
Singapore has announced a series of measures to improve healthcare access, housing standards and social support for migrant workers, recognising their contribution to the city-state's multi-billion-dollar development, as it marked International Migrants Day on Monday.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said migrant workers, including domestic helps, have played a vital role in building the nation and caring for its people, and deserve greater appreciation and support.

Singapore depends on migrant workers from South Asia, including India; China; and Southeast Asia, over one million of whom are working in labour-intensive construction, marine shipyard and process sectors, according to The Straits Times newspaper.

All of you - our migrant workers - can look forward to refreshed facilities and more diverse initiatives, from sports to entertainment and cultural performances, as well as training programmes such as English and digital literacy classes, Tan was quoted as saying by The Straits Times.

Singapore has made significant progress in the areas of housing, healthcare and recreation since 2021, when a road map to build a more resilient migrant workforce was launched by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The minister announced that more clinics will be added under the Primary Care Plan (PCP) to reduce travel time and improve access to medical care for migrant workers. A centralised online portal will also be created to help employers enrol workers under the scheme.

These changes will be implemented when new PCP anchor operators are appointed from April 2027.

Launched in 2022, the PCP provides coverage for medical services including consultations for acute and chronic conditions, annual health screenings, telemedicine and medication delivery.

To strengthen social support, Tan said, MOM and the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) will merge two existing volunteer schemes into a single unified programme in 2026.

Currently, about 2,000 migrant workers volunteer under MOM's Friends of ACE programme and as ambassadors at the MWC.

The move will allow better deployment of volunteers and expand outreach to more workers, Tan said, adding that recreational offerings will also be diversified.

On housing, Tan announced that Singapore's first government-built migrant worker dormitory, NESST Tukang, has begun accommodating residents ahead of its official opening in January 2026.

Located in the Jurong industrial estate, the dormitory can house up to 2,400 workers and features improved ventilation, privacy corners and round-the-clock food access.

This Tukang dormitory sets a new benchmark for safety, comfort and dignity, Tan said, expressing hope that it would encourage higher standards across the industry.

The government also plans to build six additional dormitories providing a total of 45,000 beds over the next few years, following lessons learnt during the pandemic.

Tan also highlighted initiatives such as the CritiCare Fund for Migrant Workers, which supports those suffering from critical illnesses and unable to afford life-saving treatment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :SingaporeMigrantsmigrant

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

