Home / World News / AI could spread false, misleading info on Holocaust, Unesco report warns

AI could spread false, misleading info on Holocaust, Unesco report warns

The report was published in partnership with the World Jewish Congress

United Nations
United Nations
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 2:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A United Nations agency is warning that developments in artificial intelligence could spawn a new surge in Holocaust denial.

A report published on Tuesday by UNESCO concludes that AI could result in false and misleading claims about the Holocaust spreading online, either because of flaws in the programmes or because hate groups and Holocaust deniers will intentionally use AI programmes to generate content that falsely calls into question the murder of Jews and other groups by the Nazis.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

One of the biggest concerns is that AI could be used to create so-called deepfakes of the Holocaust realistic images or videos that could be used to suggest the Holocaust didn't happen or was exaggerated. That could lead to greater antisemitism and a lack of understanding of a key moment in 20th-century history. The report noted that some AI-assisted programmes allow users to interact with simulated historical figures, including prominent Nazis like Adolf Hitler.

If we allow the horrific facts of the Holocaust to be diluted, distorted or falsified through the irresponsible use of AI, we risk the explosive spread of antisemitism and the gradual diminution of our understanding about the causes and consequences of these atrocities," Audrey Azoulay said in a statement accompanying the report.

Widespread use of AI for assistance in education, research and writing are increasing the likelihood that unreliable data and artificial intelligence hallucinations could increase public misunderstandings about the Holocaust, even inadvertent ones. AI programs whose understanding of the world is based on relatively narrow sources can also return incomplete or misleading responses when asked about the Holocaust.

UNESCO's report called on tech companies to establish ethical rules for the development and use of AI, to reduce the chances of unreliable information and to prevent bad actors from harnessing their programs in order to encourage violence and to spread lies about the Holocaust.

The report was published in partnership with the World Jewish Congress.

Also Read

In a first, India set to chair, host Unesco's World Heritage Committee

Rambagh Gate, Ramparts in Punjab win Unesco's Asia-Pacific Awards

Unesco recognises Kempegowda T2 as one of 'world's most beautiful airports'

Delhi's Unesco world heritage site Red Fort reopens for visitors

Israel-Iran conflict: Saudi, UAE warn of dangers of war spreading in region

Huawei considering fee for in-app purchases as it surpasses iPhone in China

China's jet fuel exports up 68.1% on year in May on rising travel demand

South Korea docs who protested med school plan ordered to return to work

More central banks to add to their gold reserves within 12 months: Survey

US Senators and corporate world bat for stronger India-US relationship

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Artificial intelligenceUnesco Heritage BuildingUnited Nations

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story