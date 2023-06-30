'AI godfather' Geoffrey Hinton urges govts to stop takeover by machines

One of the so-called godfathers of artificial intelligence, Geoffrey Hinton, urged governments to step in and make sure that machines do not take control of society.

“Before AI is smarter than us, I think the people developing it should be encouraged to put a lot of work into understanding how it might try and take control away,” Hinton said.“Right now there are 99 very smart people trying to make AI better and one very smart person trying to figure out how to stop it taking over and maybe you want to be more balanced”.

Hinton made headlines in May when he announced that he quit Google after a decade of work to speak more freely on the dangers of AI.