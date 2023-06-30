Home / World News / 'AI godfather' Geoffrey Hinton urges govts to stop takeover by machines

'AI godfather' Geoffrey Hinton urges govts to stop takeover by machines

The highly respected AI scientist was speaking to a packed audience at the Collision tech conference in the Canadian city

Geoffrey Hinton

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 12:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

One of the so-called godfathers of artificial intelligence, Geoffrey Hinton, urged governments to step in and make sure that machines do not take control of society. 
The highly respected AI scientist was speaking to a packed audience at the Collision tech conference in the Canadian city.

Hinton made headlines in May when he announced that he quit Google after a decade of work to speak more freely on the dangers of AI. 
“Before AI is smarter than us, I think the people developing it should be encouraged to put a lot of work into understanding how it might try and take control away,” Hinton said.“Right now there are 99 very smart people trying to make AI better and one very smart person trying to figure out how to stop it taking over and maybe you want to be more balanced”.


Also Read

Godfather of artificial intelligence quits Google to speak about AI's risk

'The godfather of AI' quits Google to freely speak of risks ahead

EU poised to be on forefront of artificial intelligence regulation

AI's threat to world may be 'more urgent' than climate change: Pioneer

Time to start thinking about governance of superintelligence: OpenAI CEO

Warren Buffett's firm now owns more than 25% of Occidental Petroleum

US Supreme Court rejects affirmative action in university admissions

ADB approves $50 million loan to help Nepal in making policy reforms

UK court rules that plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful

US Supreme Court rejects affirmative action in university admissions

Topics :artifical intelligence

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 12:20 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story