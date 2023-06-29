Home / World News / UK court rules that plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful

UK court rules that plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful

But the judges said that a policy of deporting asylum seekers to another country was not in itself illegal

Associated Press
Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
A British court ruled Thursday that a government plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is unlawful, delivering a blow to the Conservative administration’s pledge to stop migrants making risky journeys across the English Channel. In a split two-to-one ruling, three Court of Appeal judges said Rwanda could not be considered a “safe third country” where migrants could be sent. 
But the judges said that a policy of deporting asylum seekers to another country was not in itself illegal, and the government said it would challenge the ruling at the UK Supreme Court. It has until July 6 to lodge an appeal.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that “while I respect the court I fundamentally disagree with their conclusions.” 
Sunak has pledged to “stop the boats” — a reference to the overcrowded dinghies and other small craft that make the journey from northern France carrying migrants who hope to live in the UK.

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 10:52 PM IST

