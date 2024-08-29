Air defence, infrastructure protection Ukraine's priorities: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday emphasised that Ukraine's top priorities in the ongoing war with Russia are boosting its air defence capabilities and safeguarding critical infrastructure. Sharing a post on his X handle, Zelenskyy said, "Today, the Ukraine-Nato Council meeting was held. Our Minister of Defence briefed our partners on Ukraine's most urgent needs--particularly air defence and the protection of critical infrastructure. The liquidation of the aftermath of the Russian ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih continues all day." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Ukrainian President also spoke about the airstrike in Volodymyr Zelenskyy which led to casualties. Expressing condolences, Zelenskyy said, "There was also a devastating airstrike on Kupiansk, where a guided bomb hit the city centre, leaving people trapped under rubble. Tragically, there are casualties. My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected."



Zelenskyy also appealed to Ukraine's allies to intensify their response to Russian terror. "It is important that all our partners respond more actively to Russian terror. This terror must never become a so-called "new normal" for Europe," the post said.

He added, "We are also working with our partners on front-line supplies--not just weapons and ammunition, but also strength with long-range impact."

Zelenskyy in his post further expressed gratitude to the nations that are helping Ukraine amid the war. He said, "We continue to insist that decisive action now, including lifting restrictions on long-range strikes for Ukraine, will help us bring this war to a just end for Ukraine and the world as a whole. The protection of life matters equally everywhere. I am grateful to everyone around the world who is helping."

Over two-and-a-half years of war, Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure, attempting to plunge its citizens into darkness and use freezing winter temperatures as a weapon of war.

On August 26, explosions were heard in Kyiv, and other cities across Ukraine in the early morning hours, as Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack, The Kyiv Independent reported.