Air travel between Coimbatore and Gulf cancelled amid West Asia crisis

With the ongoing war in the West Asia leading to widespread airspace closures, flight operations in the region have dropped to almost nil, impacting air travel between India and Gulf destinations, airport authorities said on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Mohammed Arif, Director of Coimbatore International Airport, said, "In the wake of this ongoing war in the West Asia region, the airspace there has been closed by multiple countries. Because of that, there is almost negligible flight operation in the Middle East region. India also operates multiple flights to the region on a daily basis from various cities in the country. Coimbatore also happens to be one of those cities that operates flights.

"Coimbatore is connected to 2 West Asia destinations: Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. The Abu Dhabi sector is operated by Indigo, and its frequency is 4 days a week: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Similarly, Air Arabia provides connectivity to Sharjah from Coimbatore, with a frequency of 5 days a week: Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The closure of airspace happened on Saturday, the 28th, from the afternoon onward," he added. Mohammed Arif, Director of Coimbatore International Airport, stated that the Sharjah flight operates early morning around 3:50 am, while the Abu Dhabi flight departs in the afternoon around 3 pm. On Saturday, the Sharjah flight operated normally, but the Abu Dhabi flight was cancelled. On Sunday, both flights were cancelled. On Monday, only the Sharjah flight was scheduled and cancelled, while the Abu Dhabi flight had no scheduled operation. On Tuesday, both the Abu Dhabi (IndiGo) and Sharjah (Air Arabia) flights are cancelled.