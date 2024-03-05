Home / World News / Airbus presents 'totally unacceptable' offer to A220 workers: Union memo

Airbus is holding talks with the estimated 1,300 workers in Canada's province of Quebec at a time when the European planemaker is trying to control costs on its loss-making A220 jet

Reuters MONTREAL

An Airbus contract offer being voted on this month by Montreal-area workers involved in the production of its smallest A220 jets is being dismissed by their union as "totally unacceptable," according to a memo to members.

Airbus is holding talks with the estimated 1,300 workers in Canada's province of Quebec at a time when the European planemaker is trying to control costs on its loss-making A220 jet.
 

While details of the deal will only be presented on March 10, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) warned in the letter that the offer "doesn't work at all and is totally unacceptable."
 
A vote on a deal to replace the contract that expired in December 2023 will be held on March 17.
 
"This offer, that we consider as hostile, cannot be left without consequences," union negotiators said in the French-language letter. "We must send a clear message to the employer."
 
Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
If the offer is rejected, IAM members can speak in favor of using pressure tactics. Workers, however, would first need to approve a strike authorization mandate before downing tools.

First Published: Mar 05 2024

