Alibaba's faded rally signals grim outlook as restoring it will be a battle

It took only four weeks for optimism around Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s breakup plan to fizzle. Restoring it will likely be an uphill battle.
Alibaba’s American Depositary Receipts are now 2.3% below where they were before the e-commerce firm announced its overhaul plan in late March, wiping out as much as 20% in gains. Investors had originally hoped that a split into six units would boost the empire’s value and increase chances of listing those units publicly, reversing woes faced after the sudden halt of Ant Group’s initial public offering in 2020 amid Beijing’s concerns about influence.
But as US-China geopolitical tensions flare, some are starting to backtrack on their earlier enthusiasm. Concerns about broader weakness in sentiment for Chinese equities, coupled with questions about the potential initial public offering pipeline and a lack of growth catalysts, are also weighing on the stock’s outlook.
“Whatever valuation gains from Alibaba spinning off and separately listing its business units may be tempered by the weak sentiment towards China because those IPOs will be harder to execute and valuations may be lower,” said Vey Sern Ling, managing director at Union Bancaire Privee.
Chegg Inc. tumbled as much as 45% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the online educational services company warned that ChatGPT was threatening growth of its homework-help services. It’s one of the first companies to highlight generative AI’s negative impact on business. Jefferies downgraded the stock to hold from buy, saying the AI overhang is starting to impact fundamentals.