Alibaba's American Depositary Receipts are now 2.3% below where they were before the e-commerce firm announced its overhaul plan in late March, wiping out as much as 20% in gains

Alibaba's faded rally signals grim outlook as restoring it will be a battle

3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
By Jeanny Yu

It took only four weeks for optimism around Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s breakup plan to fizzle. Restoring it will likely be an uphill battle.
 
Alibaba’s American Depositary Receipts are now 2.3% below where they were before the e-commerce firm announced its overhaul plan in late March, wiping out as much as 20% in gains. Investors had originally hoped that a split into six units would boost the empire’s value and increase chances of listing those units publicly, reversing woes faced after the sudden halt of Ant Group’s initial public offering in 2020 amid Beijing’s concerns about influence.

But as US-China geopolitical tensions flare, some are starting to backtrack on their earlier enthusiasm. Concerns about broader weakness in sentiment for Chinese equities, coupled with questions about the potential initial public offering pipeline and a lack of growth catalysts, are also weighing on the stock’s outlook.
“Whatever valuation gains from Alibaba spinning off and separately listing its business units may be tempered by the weak sentiment towards China because those IPOs will be harder to execute and valuations may be lower,” said Vey Sern Ling, managing director at Union Bancaire Privee.

First Published: May 02 2023 | 4:42 PM IST

