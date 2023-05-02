Home / World News / Nirmala Sitharaman meets ADB chief, says India remains key partner

Nirmala Sitharaman meets ADB chief, says India remains key partner

Sitharaman also expressed support to ADB for innovative financing mechanisms to enhance the lending capacity of the bank

New Delhi
Nirmala Sitharaman meets ADB chief, says India remains key partner

1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 1:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is currently on a four-day visit to South Korea, had a bilateral meeting with Asian Development Bank (ADB) president Masatsugu Asakawa in Incheon on Tuesday, during which she emphasised that India continues to be the most significant country for the lending agency's sovereign and non-sovereign operations.

The Union Minister, who arrived in Incheon earlier in the day to attend the annual general meeting of ADB, met Asakawa on the sidelines of the event, official sources said.

Sitharaman also expressed support to ADB for innovative financing mechanisms to enhance the lending capacity of the bank.

She advised ADB to introspect and assess how the bank can effectively support developing member countries.

Sitharaman urged Asakawa to support India with more concessional climate finance, as the country's economic and developmental progress can have huge positive impact regionally and globally.

Asakawa reiterated ADB's commitment of providing $100 billion climate finance to its member countries and also thanked India for support to the lender's innovative finance facility for climate in Asia and the Pacific.

--IANS

ans/ksk/

Also Read

ADB may look at fresh issuance of rupee denominated bonds for resources

FM Sitharaman meets President Murmu ahead of Union Budget presentation

Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi approves Budget ahead of presentation

Post-pandemic development requirements becoming lot more focussed: FM

FM Sitharaman arrives at North Block ahead of Budget 2023 presentation

6 injured after gas explosion at recycling plant in Australia's Victoria

Ukraine apologises for Goddess Kali tweet, says it respects Indian culture

Hollywood writers go on strike for better pay amid Guild, studios deadlock

ADB may look at fresh issuance of rupee denominated bonds for resources

UK hit by fresh round of strikes by health workers over pay and conditions

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanADBAsian Development Bank

First Published: May 02 2023 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story