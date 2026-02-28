All US, Israeli bases in West Asia legitimate targets: Iran envoy in Delhi

Iran has declared all US and Israeli bases and assets in the Middle East as "legitimate targets" in the event of military aggression against it, Iran's Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali said on Saturday.

Fathali invoked Iran's right to self-defence under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter and affirmed that, as a sovereign state, Iran would take all necessary measures to protect its territorial integrity, independence and the safety of its people.

"If we are attacked militarily, all bases and assets of the United States and the Zionist regime in the region will be considered legitimate targets," the ambassador said at the Iranian Culture Centre in New Delhi.

He stressed that Iran's armed forces were fully prepared for defence, just as they had been for dialogue. "We exhausted every avenue to prevent war. Now, we will defend our homeland," he declared. The envoy underlined that the aggression took place despite ongoing diplomatic efforts between Iran and the US on the nuclear issue. "Despite deep reservations stemming from past experiences, including the recent 12-day war, Iran persisted with negotiations to demonstrate our commitment to peace and to remove any pretext for conflict," he stated. "However, today's coordinated action by the United States and the Zionist regime once again confirms their unreliability. It reveals their real aim: continued pressure, threats and direct military aggression to pursue illegitimate interests," the envoy added.

The Iranian ambassador urged the neighbouring Gulf nations "to understand the current situation" and work for the stability of the region. "We respect our neighbours and we seek stability in our region. We expect these countries to understand the current situation and to help prevent further escalation by putting pressure on the aggressors," he emphasised. The ambassador urged the United Nations and the Security Council to fulfil their responsibilities. "This serious violation of international law and the UN Charter cannot remain unaddressed. The international community must act against an action that endangers peace in the region and beyond," he said.

Iran has been retaliating against Israeli military targets and US-affiliated sites in the region, including bases in Gulf countries such as the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan. As a joint military strike by the US and Israel on Iran triggered fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East, India on Saturday urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid escalation, emphasising that sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected. In its first reaction to the fast-evolving situation in the region, New Delhi said it is "deeply concerned" over the developments in Iran and the Gulf region, and that "dialogue and diplomacy" should be pursued to de-escalate tensions.