All you need to know about Bangladesh Air Force jet crash into Dhaka school

At least 20 people have been killed after a Bangladesh Air Force jet crashed into a private school campus in the south Asian country's capital, Dhaka, on Monday.

It is the deadliest airplane crash in the Bangladeshi capital in recent memory. In 2008, another F-7 air force training jet crashed outside Dhaka, killing its pilot, who had ejected after he discovered a technical problem.

While details are still emerging, here's what is known so far:

The crash

The F-7 BGI jet, a variant of a Chinese fighter, crashed into the campus of the Milestone School and College, in the Uttara neighborhood of Dhaka.

The pilot was among the dead, according to the military and a fire official. More than 160 other people have been injured. ALSO READ: Air India plane crash probe: Captain RS Sandhu appointed domain expert Officials described the plane as a training aircraft. The military said the jet took off from Bangladesh Air Force Base A K Khandaker in Dhaka's Kurmitola neighborhood at 1:06 pm local time and crashed soon after, catching fire immediately. The military said the pilot tried to avoid densely populated areas but the jet hit a two-story building. It said the aircraft experienced a technical malfunction, adding that a high-level Air Force committee will investigate the cause.

The school The crash happened on the campus of Milestone, a school with some 2,000 students. It describes itself as having more than two decades of experience as a leading private educational institution. Rafiqa Taha, a student who was not present at the time of the crash, told The Associated Press by phone that the school offers classes from elementary to twelfth grade. ALSO READ: AI171 crash: Boeing 787 had similar fuel switch issue in 2019, says expert The school says it has a focus on extracurricular activities, career counseling and global opportunities. The Uttara neighbourhood is in northern Dhaka, a metropolitan area of more than 20 million people.