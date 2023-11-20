Home / World News / Altman will not return to OpenAI, ex-Twitch boss Shear to be interim CEO

Altman will not return to OpenAI, ex-Twitch boss Shear to be interim CEO

Shear co-founded Twitch and had stepped down from the Amazon.com Inc.-owned live video streaming platform earlier this year.

Reuters
Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 11:40 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Sam Altman will not return as the CEO of OpenAI and ex-Twitch boss Emmett Shear will become the new interim CEO, The Information reported on Sunday, citing board director Ilya Sutskever's statement to the company's staff.
 
Shear co-founded Twitch and had stepped down from the Amazon.com Inc.-owned live video streaming platform earlier this year.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
 
Altman will not return to the company as CEO despite efforts from the company's executives to bring him back, the report said, citing Sutskever. The report did not give any other details. Reuters could not immediately verify the statement cited by The Information.
 
Altman and former OpenAI President Greg Brockman joined executives at the company's San Francisco headquarters on Sunday after interim CEO Mira Murati told staff she invited Altman, The Information earlier reported on Sunday.
 
Altman is discussing a possible return to the company behind the ChatGPT bot and improving the company's governance structure, even as he considers launching a new artificial intelligence (AI) venture, Reuters reported on Sunday.
 
The board of the company on Friday fired Altman, who to many was the human face of generative AI, sending shock waves across the tech industry.
 
Altman posted on Sunday on messaging platform X an image of himself wearing an OpenAI guest badge with the caption: "first and last time i ever wear one of these." Altman's sacking angered current and former employees and worried them over how an upcoming $86 billion share sale could be affected by the sudden management upheaval.
 
OpenAI's former president and co-founder, Brockman also arrived at the office on Sunday, The Information reported.
 
Brockman had stepped down from the board as chairman as part of the management shuffle, and announced on Friday he quit the company.
 
If Altman returns to OpenAI, Microsoft, its biggest backer, is considering taking a role on the board, the Information reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the talks.
 
Microsoft could either take a seat on OpenAI's board of directors, or as a board observer without voting power, the report added.

Also Read

OpenAI not training GPT-5 for now, will take a lot of time: Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO Altman discusses India's tech ecosystem with PM Narendra Modi

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says ready to invest in South Korean startups

Here's what we know of OpenAI's Sam Altman's ousting and possible return

Users flock to Twitch's 'AI Jesus' chatbot for dating, gaming advice

Vogt resigns as CEO of Cruise over questions of safety of self-driving cars

Houthi rebels hijack an Israeli-linked ship in Red Sea, take 25 hostage

With world's eyes on Gaza, attacks are on the rise in West Bank now

South Korea military warns North Korea not to launch a spy satellite

Elon Musk defends himself on social media after antisemitic furore deepens

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligenceCompanies

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story