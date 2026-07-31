Amazon receives $600 mn in tariff refunds, to reimburse some shoppers

By Matt Day

Amazon.com Inc. says it received about $600 million in tariff refunds during the second quarter and pledged to automatically issue reimbursements to consumers under a “limited set of circumstances.”

Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky made the disclosure on a conference call with analysts to discuss the company’s quarterly earnings. He said Amazon’s refund total was smaller than it might have otherwise been because the company stockpiled inventory in anticipation of tariffs. He also said Amazon was not the importer of record for most items sold in its store.

“In cases where we did see an increase in costs due to tariffs, we largely absorbed these costs rather than pass them on to customers,” Olsavsky said.