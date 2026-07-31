Buzzing :

Mankind Pharma Q3 ResultsSwiggy Q1 Results 2026Q1 Results TodayVedanta Aluminium Q1 ResultsMankind Pharma Q1 ResultsAjanta Pharma Q1 ResultsM & M Q1 Result 2026Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 Live Updates
Home / World News / Amazon receives $600 mn in tariff refunds, to reimburse some shoppers

Amazon receives $600 mn in tariff refunds, to reimburse some shoppers

The US government has begun issuing billions of dollars in refunds collected from importers after the Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump lacked the authority to impose some of the levies

The Amazon headquarters in Seattle
The Amazon headquarters in Seattle | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 8:08 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
By Matt Day
 
Amazon.com Inc. says it received about $600 million in tariff refunds during the second quarter and pledged to automatically issue reimbursements to consumers under a “limited set of circumstances.” 
 
Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky made the disclosure on a conference call with analysts to discuss the company’s quarterly earnings. He said Amazon’s refund total was smaller than it might have otherwise been because the company stockpiled inventory in anticipation of tariffs. He also said Amazon was not the importer of record for most items sold in its store.
 
“In cases where we did see an increase in costs due to tariffs, we largely absorbed these costs rather than pass them on to customers,” Olsavsky said. 
 
“We have identified a limited set of circumstances where we can trace that we passed specific import charges onto customers, and when we receive those refunds, we will proactively contact affected customers and automatically issue refunds to them,” Amazon’s finance chief said. 
 
The US government has begun issuing billions of dollars in refunds collected from importers after the Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump lacked the authority to impose some of the levies. 
 
Walmart Inc. has said it would prioritize using tariff refunds to invest in prices. Costco Wholesale Corp. previously said it started submitting its refund claims and that it planned to return the proceeds to customers in some form. How much Costco can return and when would depend on a variety of factors, the company said.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japan set to launch intelligence bureau in Takaichi's security push

Trump announces deal for Hamas to disarm in Gaza but hurdles remain

Trump weighs $100,000 fee for foreign students to work after graduation

Gold climbs as weaker dollar, easing inflation lift bullion prices

Iran war widens as Egypt port drone strike sparks Suez route fears

Topics :AmazonUS tariffTrump tariffs

First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 8:07 AM IST

Next Story