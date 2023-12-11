Home / World News / Amazon suit claims international ring stole millions in fraudulent refunds

Amazon suit claims international ring stole millions in fraudulent refunds

REKK impersonated Amazon customers, used phishing messages to obtain credentials, manipulated systems through unauthorised access and bribed employees to grant refunds, according to the suit

Photo: Bloomberg
NYT

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 10:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon


Amazon has accused an international organisation, including customers and several former employees, of conspiring to steal millions of dollars in online products through fraudulent refunds.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In a lawsuit filed Thursday in the US District Court in Seattle, the online retailer accused the group, called REKK, of perpetrating the fraud between June 2022 and May 2023. The lawsuit includes more than 20 named defendants and 20 unnamed individuals.
 
According to the suit, REKK is a large player in an underground industry of fraudsters who “have created illegitimate ‘businesses’ offering fraudulent refunds to individuals around the world who are knowingly engaging with and participating in the fraud” to get expensive products free.
 
The 44-page complaint said that REKK marketed itself through social media channels like Reddit and the encrypted messaging app Telegram as a paid service that allowed users to buy products from online retailers and pretend to return them, keeping both the product and the refund.
 
In the suit, Amazon said that more than a dozen fraudulent refunds were issued for expensive items including laptops, gaming consoles and a 24-karat gold coin, and that at least seven former Amazon employees — described as “insiders” — accepted thous­ands of dollars in bribes to process reimbursements for products that were never returned.
 
REKK impersonated Amazon customers, used phishing messages to obtain credentials, manipulated systems through unauthorised access and bribed employees to grant refunds, according to the suit. The employees, Amazon said in the filing, gave more than $500,000 worth of fraudulent returns.
 
REKK did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent to the group’s Reddit page. As of Saturday, its Telegram channel had been shut down.
 
In the complaint, Amazon included screenshots that appeared to show REKK spelling out the fraud in advertisements on social media. “To put it simply, refunding is when you buy a product and then trick the company into thinking you have returned the product,” a user explained on the REKK Refund Service subreddit.
 
In another image showing parts of a text message exchange, REKK offered Janiyah Alford, a former Amazon employee named in the suit, $3,500 to scan items as received and sellable despite never being returned.
 
According to the suit, Alford approved product returns for 76 orders at REKK’s request, leading Amazon to refund more than $100,000 to REKK users.
 
Alford said in an interview that she had received text messages asking for help in carrying out the fraudulent returns, and that the messages included her home address and the home addresses of several relatives. She said she did not know who sent the messages, but she viewed them as threats. The messages were not mentioned in the complaint.

Also Read

How to maximise your income tax refund while filing your Income Tax Return?

Samsung may introduce Galaxy Ring fitness tracker at Unpacked event in 2024

Amazon Prime Day: Customers can avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV devices

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Day 6; Check the best deals to crack

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

EU leaders set for summit showdown over Ukraine's accession talks

As Xi visits Vietnam, China offers rail grants, pushes digital silk road

Israel bombs Gaza after Hamas' 'no hostage will leave alive' warning

Macy's gets $5.8 billion buyout offer from investor group, says report

China brokered peace talks to de-escalate northeast fighting: Myanmar govt

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amazon

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story