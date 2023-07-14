Home / World News / Amid PM's visit, India announces new Consulate in France's Marseille

Amid PM's visit, India announces new Consulate in France's Marseille

Modi also welcomed France's decision of giving long-term visas to Indians who have studied in France

Press Trust of India Paris
PM Modi and Emmanuel Macron

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 11:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that India will open a Consulate in the southern French city of Marseille.

He made the announcement during a joint press statement with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace here.

Stressing that there have been deep people-to-people ties between India and France for a long time, Modi said India will open a new Consulate in Marseille.

Modi also welcomed France's decision of giving long-term visas to Indians who have studied in France.

"We invite French universities to open campuses in India," he said.

Modi also said that France is associating with the national museum being built in Delhi as a partner.

Referring to the Olympics scheduled to be held in Paris next year, Modi said Indian athletes are very excited about the games.

"I extend my best wishes to President Macron and his team for successfully hosting the games," he said.

Also Read

Committed to security of diplomatic facilities, says US condemning attack

Attack by Khalistanis on San Francisco consulate deeply regrettable: US

PM conferred with France's highest award 'Grand Cross of Legion of Honour'

IWF condemns attempts by 'anti-India forces' to target Indian missions

US condemns vandalism against Indian Consulate by Khalistan supporters

Actors begin picketing alongside writers in fight over future of Hollywood

Mitsubishi Motors suspends China business indefinitely after slow sales

Biden administration announces $39 billion student debt forgiveness plan

PM meets Chanel CEO Leena Nair; discusses skill development for artisans

Pakistan PM launches $3.5 bn Chinese-designed nuclear energy project

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia-FranceConsulate

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story