An explosion at a Chinese steel mill kills 4 and injures 5, says city govt

An explosion at a steel mill in China's northeast killed four people and left five hospitalised with injuries, the city government said on Friday

AP Beijing
Representative image

Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 2:34 PM IST
An explosion at a steel mill in China's northeast killed four people and left five hospitalised with injuries, the city government said on Friday.

A blast furnace exploded Thursday morning at the Yingkou Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. in Yingkou, east of Beijing in Liaoning province, the city's Emergency Management Bureau said in a statement.

The cause was under investigation, but experts believe an equipment malfunction was to blame, the announcement said.

Phone calls to the Yingkou government on Friday weren't answered.

The disaster occurred less than 12 hours after an explosion Wednesday evening blamed on cooking gas killed 31 people in a barbecue restaurant in Yinchuan, a city in China's northwest.

Topics :Chinasteel millDeath toll

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

