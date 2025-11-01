Andrew to get a six-figure payment, annual stipend from King Charles

British King Charles III is preparing a financial package for his brother, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, the former Duke of York, to help him start a new life after being stripped of his royal titles and duties, according to a report by The Guardian.

Under the plan, Andrew will receive a large one-time payment and an annual allowance from the King’s personal funds. The money will help him move out of Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he has lived for years, into a smaller private home on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

According to the report, the relocation package is said to include a six-figure sum to cover moving costs, followed by a regular stipend several times larger than his £20,000-a-year navy pension. According to the report, the goal is to prevent the former prince from overspending and help him spend his life as a commoner.

While talks between Andrew’s representatives and the King’s aides are still ongoing, the plan is expected to be finalised soon. Andrew to vacate royal palace after Christmas Andrew is expected to remain at the Royal Lodge until after Christmas before moving to Sandringham. Though the process of surrendering his long-term lease could take time, palace officials say the transition is moving “as quickly as practicable.” Despite losing his royal titles, Andrew remains eighth in line to the throne, but he no longer performs public duties and has no official royal role. Titles officially removed Last week, Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles had begun the formal process to remove Andrew’s titles, styles, and honours. This means Andrew can no longer use the titles 'Prince' or 'His Royal Highness.' He has also been removed from the official roll of the peerage, and the King will issue royal documents to make the decision permanent.