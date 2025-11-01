China ends gold tax break, raising consumer costs in key bullion market

By Yihui Xie

China is scrapping a long-standing gold tax incentive in a potential setback for consumers in one of the world’s top bullion markets.

Starting on Nov 1, Beijing will no longer allow retailers to offset a value-added tax when selling gold they bought from the Shanghai Gold Exchange, whether sold directly or after processing, according a new legislation from the Ministry of Finance.

The rule covers both investment products - such as high-purity gold bars and ingots, as well as coins approved by the People’s Bank of China - and non-investment uses including jewelry and industrial materials.