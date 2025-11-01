Home / World News / 2 United Airlines planes collide at LaGuardia amid US govt shutdown delays

2 United Airlines planes collide at LaGuardia amid US govt shutdown delays

No injuries reported; one of the planes had just arrived from Orlando, Florida, and was turning toward its gate when it accidentally clipped the tail of another United aircraft waiting to take off

The incident occurred as airports across the United States were already dealing with major delays caused by severe weather and staffing shortages due to the ongoing government shutdown. Photo: X/@united
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 11:17 AM IST
Two United Airlines planes made contact on the ground at New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Friday, the New York Post reported. A total of 328 passengers and 15 crew members were onboard the two aircraft, but no injuries were reported.
 
One of the planes had just arrived from Orlando, Florida, and was turning toward its gate when it accidentally clipped the tail of another United aircraft waiting to take off for Houston. The Houston-bound plane was stationary at the time of the incident. Shortly after, both planes returned to the gate, and all passengers disembarked safely.

Airports struggling across US

The incident occurred as airports across the United States were already dealing with major delays caused by severe weather and staffing shortages due to the ongoing government shutdown.
 
At LaGuardia, average ground delays exceeded two hours, with some flights waiting up to five. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory through midnight.
 
Across the country, airports continue to face similar problems due to a shortage of air traffic controllers. According to the report, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that if the shutdown extends into November and the holiday season, unpaid controllers may be forced to take second jobs, potentially causing widespread disruptions.

A month into US government shutdown

As of Saturday, the US government has been shut down for 31 days. The impasse stemmed from a budget standoff between Republicans and Democrats, each blaming the other for the failure to extend federal funding.
 
Democrats are pushing for a short-term funding extension to include healthcare tax credits that help keep insurance costs lower for 24 million Americans. Republicans, on the other hand, favour a longer extension until November but want to debate healthcare measures separately.

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

