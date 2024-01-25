Another quake of 5.2 magnitude hits northwest China's Xinjiang province

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the Kirgiz autonomous prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region on Thursday, the second to hit the remote region in three days.

The quake in Aheqi County jolted the region at 6:21 a.m., according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC).

The quake, with an epicentre at a depth of 15 km, was the second to hit the province in the past three days, it said.

Further details are awaited.

Three people were killed and five others injured when a 7.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Wushi county and its surrounding areas in Aksu prefecture of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region on Tuesday.