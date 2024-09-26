Anti-Hindu graffiti appears on BAPS temple in US, 2nd incident in 10 days

In an incident of hate crime in the US, anti-Hindu graffiti defaced the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in California on Wednesday (September 25), marking the second such occurrence in the US within 10 days. BAPS Public Affairs confirmed that their Sacramento temple was vandalised with the message, "Hindus go back".

"We stand united against hate with prayers for peace," the organisation shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The police have launched an investigation into the "vandalism being classified as a hate crime" at the BAPS Hindu Temple in Mather. Authorities also reported that water lines on the property were cut during the incident.

In response, members of the Hindu community gathered at the temple for a prayer ceremony aimed at promoting "harmony".

"Community leaders gathered for a heartfelt prayer ceremony at the BAPS Mandir in Sacramento, CA, following the desecration of the mandir. Inspired by Mahant Swami Maharaj, we remain dedicated to promoting harmony and standing against intolerance. Together we will defeat hate," the organisation said, posting pictures on X.

Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera condemned the incident, urging people to reject intolerance.

"There is no place for religious bigotry and hatred in #SacramentoCounty. I strongly condemn this apparent act of vandalism in our community. All of us must stand against intolerance and ensure that everyone in our community, regardless of faith, feels safe and respected," the Sacramento County representative said on X.

Similar vandalism on Hindu temples in US, Canada

Earlier, on September 17, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville, New York, was similarly vandalised with hate messages sprayed on the temple's driveway and entrance sign.

According to Suffolk police, an individual spray-painted threatening and derogatory anti-Hindu remarks on the driveway and temple sign, resulting in damage.

Detectives from Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes Unit are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

The Consulate General of India in New York also condemned the vandalism at the Melville temple, describing the act as "unacceptable" and noting that the issue had been raised with US authorities.

In a post on X, the Consulate General wrote, "The vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, is unacceptable; The Consulate @IndiainNewYork is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with US law enforcement authorities for prompt action against the perpetrators of this heinous act."

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) has called on the US Justice Department to investigate the attack, particularly as threats to Hindu institutions continue, coinciding with a major Indian community event scheduled for the upcoming weekend.

Similar acts of vandalism were reported a few months ago in Edmonton, Canada.