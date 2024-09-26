Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Judges to hear arguments in Donald Trump's appeal of civil fraud verdict

Judges to hear arguments in Donald Trump's appeal of civil fraud verdict

Trump has decried the outcome in New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit against him as election interference

Donald Trump, Trump
Trump is asking the court to reverse Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling in February. (Photo: PTI)
AP New York
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 1:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

As Donald Trump hits the homestretch of his White House run, the former president's lawyers are heading to a New York appeals court in a bid to overturn a civil fraud judgment that could cost him nearly $ 500 million.

The Republican presidential nominee has given no indication that he plans to attend Thursday's arguments before a five-judge panel in the state's mid-level appellate court in Manhattan. The hearing is scheduled to start at noon and is expected to be streamed online.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Trump is asking the court to reverse Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling in February that he lied about his wealth on paperwork given to banks, insurers and others to make deals and secure loans. The verdict cut to the core of Trump's wealthy, businessman persona.

Trump has decried the outcome in New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit against him as election interference and accused Engoron of punishing him for having built a perfect company. His lawyers contend the verdict was grossly unjust and should be reversed.

They contend some allegations should have been barred by the statute of limitations and that the state shouldn't be policing private business transactions. They have also complained about Engoron's handling of the case, accusing the judge of tangible and overwhelming bias and exceeding his authority.

State lawyers argue there is ample evidence to support the verdict and that Trump's appeal is based on meritless legal arguments, many of which Engoron and the Appellate Division have rejected before.

D. John Sauer, who successfully argued Trump's presidential immunity case before the US Supreme Court, will argue on his behalf. Judith Vale, New York's deputy solicitor general, will argue on behalf of James' office.

More From This Section

SNB cuts interest rates by 25 basis points for third time this year

Altilium and JLR to test EV batteries made using recycled materials

Saudi Aramco raises $3 billion from bonds in second debt sale since July

UN chief criticises divided UNSC for failure of leadership to end wars

Abuse, fear, and silence: Female health workers at risk in Pakistan

Ruling after a 2-month trial, Engoron found that Trump had padded his net worth by several billion dollars on annual financial statements by overvaluing assets including his golf courses and hotels, Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and Trump Tower penthouse in Manhattan.

Trump and his co-defendants are also challenging Engoron's decision to rule, even before testimony had begun, that the state had proven that Trump had fraudulently inflated his financial statements. The judge ordered Trump and the other defendants to pay $ 363.9 million in penalties a sum that has now grown with interest to more than $ 489 million.

Trump posted a $175 million bond in April to halt collection of the judgment and prevent the state from seizing his assets while he appeals. The bond guarantees payment if the judgment is upheld. If Trump wins he'll get the money back.

The Appellate Division typically rules about a month after arguments, meaning a decision could come before Election Day. The court could either uphold the verdict, reduce or modify the penalty or overturn Engoron's verdict entirely.

If either side doesn't like the outcome, it can ask the state's highest court, the Court of Appeals, to consider taking the case. Trump has vowed to fight the verdict all the way up to the US Supreme Court if necessary.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US Steel says arbitration board in favor of Nippon Steel's $14.9 bn buyout

Trump says Ukraine 'dead', dismisses defence against Russia's invasion

Secret Service failures before Trump rally shooting were preventable: Panel

Donald Trump pledges to take jobs and factories from allies, China

IAEA chief shows willingness from Iran to re-engage on nuclear file

Topics :Donald TrumpTrumpUnited StatesWhite House

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story