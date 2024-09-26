Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Rare 'doomsday fish' caught by fishermen off Tiwi Islands in Australia

Rare 'doomsday fish' caught by fishermen off Tiwi Islands in Australia

A massive oarfish, which is seldom seen and often linked to natural disasters like earthquakes and tsunamis, was captured during a moonlight fishing session around Tiwi Islands, Australia

Rare ‘doomsday fish' caught by fishermen
Rare ‘doomsday fish’ caught by fishermen off Tiwi Islands in Australia | Photo: Facebook
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 2:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A rare and elusive sea creature, nicknamed ‘doomsday fish’, has been captured off the coast of Melville Island, part of the Tiwi Islands, around 80 kilometres from Darwin. This massive oarfish, which is seldom seen by humans, was captured during a moonlight fishing session by Skipper Curtis Peterson of Tiwi Islands Adventures and shared on Fishing Australia TV via Facebook earlier this week.

Oarfish, scientifically named Regalecus glesne, can grow up to nine metres in length. They are often mistaken for serpents when spotted near the surface. Oarfish have been recorded in various parts of the world, but these rarely encountered creatures swim vertically at extraordinary depths of up to 1,000 metres, making them almost impossible to sight. It is far more common to find them washed ashore, often already dead.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


These silver, ribbon-like fish feed primarily on krill and small crustaceans and are typically passive filter-feeders. However, their distinctive, serpent-like appearance has inspired many sea monster legends across cultures.

Why are they called ‘doomsday fish’?

The nickname ‘doomsday fish’ is rooted in ancient folklore, particularly in regions like Japan, where sightings of oarfish have long been associated with impending natural disasters, such as earthquakes and tsunamis. In Japan, oarfish are steeped in folklore as harbingers of disaster, a belief that has persisted for centuries. Legend has it that these creatures serve as a ‘warning’ from higher powers, alerting those who see them to prepare for calamities.

The Florida Museum of Natural History has highlighted this cultural connection, noting how the fish’s unusual appearance contributed to ancient tales of sea monsters.

Instances in the near past where oarfish sightings were linked to major disasters include:

More From This Section

Judges to hear arguments in Donald Trump's appeal of civil fraud verdict

SNB cuts interest rates by 25 basis points for third time this year

Altilium and JLR to test EV batteries made using recycled materials

Saudi Aramco raises $3 billion from bonds in second debt sale since July

UN chief criticises divided UNSC for failure of leadership to end wars


1. Japan (2011 Tohoku Earthquake): Prior to the catastrophic earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, which claimed over 18,000 lives, at least 20 oarfish washed ashore on Japanese beaches. This event fuelled beliefs that the fish can predict earthquakes.

2. Taiwan (2024): Months before an earthquake hit Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture on January 1, 2024, a large oarfish was seen near Taiwan’s coast. This sighting was later connected to the quake, which resulted in over 60 fatalities.

3. California (2024): A dead oarfish was discovered off the coast of La Jolla, California, just days before a 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Los Angeles.
 
While these occurrences continue to fuel superstitions, scientists have found no evidence linking oarfish sightings with seismic activity.

No scientific link between doomsday fish-natural disasters

Despite the folklore, experts have pointed out that there is no scientific link between oarfish sightings and natural disasters. However, their appearances remain rare, and each sighting is considered extraordinary due to the depths at which they reside. A report by the Daily Mail, UK described Peterson’s catch as an ancient-looking rarity for Australia.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

EAM meets Australian counterpart at UNGA 79; signs biodiversity agreement

Work-life paradise: This country has the shortest work week at 24.7 hours

Australia's treasurer will visit China in sign that ties are mending

Australia tightens temporary work visa rules: Here are the key changes

Australian university to start its courses at GIFT City from November

Topics :AustraliafishNatural DisastersBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story