Home / World News / Antony Blinken to extend Middle East tour, return to Israel on Monday

Antony Blinken to extend Middle East tour, return to Israel on Monday

Blinken on Saturday met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan in Riyadh. Before their meeting, Blinken said protecting civilians on both sides of the conflict was vital

Reuters
Photo: X @ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will return to Israel on Monday, a senior State Department official said, extending his Middle East shuttle diplomacy by a day as Israel prepares for a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip and the United States works to stop the conflict from spreading.
 
Israel has vowed to annihilate the militant group Hamas in retaliation for a rampage by its fighters in Israeli towns eight days ago in which its militants shot men, women and children and seized hostages in the worst attack on civilians in the country's history.
The top U.S. diplomat arrived in Israel on Thursday and has since visited six Arab countries. He is currently in Egypt and is expected to meet with President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi.
 
Washington has grown increasingly worried about the fighting spreading across the region and has warned Iran to stay out of it. Blinken has sought the cooperation of Arab allies, as well as China, a country with influence on Tehran, to contain the conflict.
But late on Saturday, Iran warned of "far-reaching consequences" if Israel's bombardment was not stopped.
 
Before departing for Cairo, Blinken held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, one of the most powerful leaders of the region, a meeting the top U.S. diplomat described as "very productive."
 
In the meeting, the Saudi crown prince stressed the need to find ways to stop the conflict, and respect international law, including by lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.
 
"(The crown prince stressed the need to find) a peace path to ensure that the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights and achieve just and lasting peace," SPA said.
 
A US official said the meeting lasted for just under an hour and took place at the crown prince's private farm residence.
 
"The Secretary highlighted the United States' unwavering focus on halting terrorist attacks by Hamas, securing the release of all hostages, and preventing the conflict from spreading," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.
"The two affirmed their shared commitment to protecting civilians and to advancing stability across the Middle East and beyond," Miller added.
 
Blinken on Saturday met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan in Riyadh. Before their meeting, Blinken said protecting civilians on both sides of the conflict was vital.
 
"And we're working together to do exactly that, in particular working on establishing safe areas in Gaza, working on establishing corridors so that humanitarian assistance can reach people who need it."

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

Israel-Hamas war: Iran's warning, support from world leaders, and more

IOC members urge Thomas Bach to seek 3rd term as president after 2025

2 Israeli security officers of Indian origin died in Hamas attack: Official

IOC amends Olympic Charter to strengthen its human rights commitments

Bodies stored in ice cream trucks as death toll rises in Gaza Strip

Australia fines Musk's X platform $386,000 over anti-child abuse gaps

Topics :Antony BlinkenMiddle EastIsrael-Palestine

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story