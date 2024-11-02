Apocalyptic situation unfolding in North Gaza amid ongoing attacks: UN

Amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, the United Nations on Friday said that the "situation unfolding in North Gaza is apocalyptic" and said that the area continues to reel under the continuous attacks and is being denied basic aid and life-saving supplies.

Sharing a post on X, the UN wrote, "The situation unfolding in North Gaza is apocalyptic."

"UN & civil society leaders urge Israel to cease its assault on Gaza and on the humanitarians trying to help. They reiterate their call to everyone fighting to protect civilians," the post added.

UN's Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) further urged parties engaged in conflict in Gaza to protect civilians and called on Israel to stop its attack on Gaza and on the humanitarians trying to help the residents of Gaza.

Created by the United Nations General Assembly in 1991, the IASC is the longest-standing and highest-level humanitarian coordination forum of the United Nations system.

In a statement, the IASC said, "We the leaders of 15 United Nations and humanitarian organizations urge, yet again, all parties fighting in Gaza to protect civilians, and call on the State of Israel to cease its assault on Gaza and on the humanitarians trying to help."

It added, "The situation unfolding in North Gaza is apocalyptic. The area has been under siege for almost a month, denied basic aid and life-saving supplies while bombardment and other attacks continue. Just in the past few days, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, and thousands have once again been forcibly displaced."

The IASC further said that the hospitals have been almost entirely cut off from supplies and have come under attack, which has led to the killing of patients. The attacks have also destroyed vital equipment and disrupted life-saving services. "Health workers and patients have been taken into custody. Fighting has also reportedly taken place inside hospitals," it said.

The IASC stated that the Palestinian population in North Gaza is at imminent risk of dying from disease, famine and violence. "Humanitarian aid cannot keep up with the scale of the needs due to the access constraints. Basic, life-saving goods are not available. Humanitarians are not safe to do their work and are blocked by Israeli forces and by insecurity from reaching people in need. In a further blow to the humanitarian response, the polio vaccination campaign has been delayed due to the fighting, putting the lives of children in the region at risk," the statement by IASC said.

The UN further demanded that attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Gaza must stop.

"Humanitarian relief must be facilitated, and we urge all parties to provide unimpeded access to affected people. Unlawfully detained Palestinians must be released. Israel must comply with the provisional orders and determinations of the International Court of Justice," IASC said.

It added, "Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups must release the hostages immediately and unconditionally and must abide by international humanitarian law. Member States must use their leverage to ensure respect for international law. This includes withholding arms transfers where there is a clear risk that such arms will be used in violation of international law.