Blinken quotes Tagore at Diwali reception, hails South Asian contributions

Blinken emphasised the significance of South Asian culture in the United States, highlighting that the country derives strength from its diversity

The remarks by Blinken came as he addressed the Diwali reception on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 6:48 AM IST
In an address at the State Department's Diwali reception, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasised the significance of the festival and reflected on the tradition's decade-long history at the State Department, which began under Secretary John Kerry.

He also highlighted Diwali's message by quoting Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore's words: "Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark."

The remarks by Blinken came as he addressed the Diwali reception on Friday.

He said, "It was 10 years ago that Secretary John Kerry hosted the first Diwali reception here at State Department. A decade later, this annual gathering has become a tradition, one I am very proud of and pleased to continue. This year, more than one billion Hindus, Buddhists, and Sikhs, from around the world are celebrating Diwali and decorating homes in vibrant patterns, rangoli, hanging garlands of flowers, lighting diyas."

He added, "Diwali holds different meanings and practices for different communities. But Bengali poet Tagore captured it the best when he wrote 'Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark.' Diwali is about the idea that light will push back against darkness."

Blinken emphasised the significance of South Asian culture in the United States, highlighting that the country derives strength from its diversity, including the contributions of South Asian Americans.

"It's also a reminder of many ways of South Asian culture. The United States derives so much strength from this diversity, including the truly remarkable public service... The Vice President of United States Kamala Harris, World Bank President Ajay Banga, our very own Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma."

Blinken concluded his remarks with a heartfelt wish and said, "So as we celebrate Diwali, may we keep working to shape a world more peaceful, more prosperous and do it together. Happy Diwali."

Diwali is an auspicious festival that symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. Spectacular lights, firecrackers, irresistible traditional sweets and exchanging gifts mark the festival.

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 6:48 AM IST

