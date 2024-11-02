Indian-American vote has chance to tip election: Raja Krishnamoorthi

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi emphasised the crucial role that Indian Americans can play in the upcoming US presidential elections and said that if Indian Americans exercise their right to vote, they have the potential to swing the election outcome not just in key states, but nationally as well.

He further said that the Indian-American community is looking for leaders who deliver solutions, not ideology and leaders prioritising the well-being of all, ensuring everyone can "enjoy the American dream."

Speaking with ANI, Krishnamoorthi said, "The community is looking for practical problem-solving leaders, people who put ideology aside and are principled about making sure that everyone can enjoy the American dream as long as they work hard, play by the rules and try to help their country."

Krishnamoorthi also stressed that in the crucial swing states like Michigan, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, Indian Americans now number in the tens of thousands.

"In some of the swing states, whether it's Michigan, North Carolina or Pennsylvania, the Indian Americans are now in the tens if not hundreds or thousands of voters. The margin in each of these states was significantly smaller than that. So arguably the Indian American vote has a chance to tip the election in each of these states and collectively for the country so long as Indian Americans vote," Krishnamoorthi told ANI.

Notably, around 60 per cent of the Indian-American community that are US citizens and eligible to vote, intend to cast their ballot for the Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and about 30 per cent plan to vote for former President Donald Trump in the Presidential elections, according to a survey by a leading think-tank with an expert noting that there is a modest shift away from the Democratic Party and greater support for Trump and the Republicans.

Milan Vaishnav, senior fellow and Director of the South Asia Program at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, on October 31, told ANI that Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, and Michigan are important swing states where Indian-Americans are large enough in numbers to be greater than the margin between the two Presidential nominees.