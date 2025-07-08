Home / World News / Appearance of Nato bases in Ukraine an immediate threat to Russia: Lavrov

Appearance of Nato bases in Ukraine an immediate threat to Russia: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said Nato's efforts to turn Ukraine into a strategic military foothold left Moscow with no choice but to launch its 2022 military operation

Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, Lavrov
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov insisted that Nato has long abandoned its defensive role.| Photo: X @mfa_russia
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said Nato's efforts to turn Ukraine into a strategic military foothold left Moscow with no choice but to launch its 2022 military operation, RT reported.

"The appearance of Nato bases in Ukraine and its involvement in the military alliance represents an immediate threat to our national security," he said.

Lavrov, in an interview with Hungary's Magyar Nemzet, insisted Nato has long abandoned its defensive role, citing interventions in Yugoslavia, Iraq, and Libya: "From whom were Nato countries defending themselves there? Who attacked them?" he asked, RT noted.

Highlighting Nato's eastward expansion, Lavrov claimed Ukraine was intentionally weaponised: "The West instead continued to 'pump Ukraine with weapons to forcibly resolve the issues of Donbass and Crimea,'" after Russia's 2021 request for Ukraine's non-aligned status was rejected, RT added.

He also pointed to the Kiev government's alleged persecution of ethnic Russians following the 2014 coup: "Ukraine was 'persecuting and killing Russians...' pointing to the Odessa massacre... in which dozens of anti-government activists were burned alive," he said, laying further blame on Kiev.

Lavrov's explanation echoed the Kremlin's long-standing narrative that Nato's actions forced Russia to launch its military operation in Ukraine.

Nato's recent decision to ramp up military spending will not significantly impact Russia's security, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, according to a report by RT.

Speaking at a press conference, Lavrov dismissed the West's claim of a Russian threat as unfounded and reiterated Moscow's openness to peace talks if the core issues behind the Ukraine conflict are addressed. His remarks came after the Nato summit in The Hague, where member states pledged to increase defense expenditure to 5 per cent of GDP by 2035, citing the "long-term threat posed by Russia to Euro-Atlantic security."

RT reported that Moscow has consistently denied any plans to attack Nato countries, calling such accusations "nonsense" used by Western officials to justify increased military budgets.

Lavrov also said Russia remains willing to engage in dialogue if Nato addresses root concerns, including its expansion toward Russia's borders and continued military support for Ukraine's Nato ambitions.

According to RT, the European Commission earlier this month approved the allocation of approximately Euro 335 billion in pandemic recovery funds for military purposes. In May, it introduced a Euro 150 billion debt facility to support defense initiatives. Ukraine is also allowed access to these resources alongside EU member states.

Moscow has condemned these developments as evidence of Nato's sustained hostility. RT noted that President Vladimir Putin has accused the alliance of fabricating threats to manipulate public sentiment and escalate an arms race.

At the summit, when asked what Nato's warnings of a Russian threat were based on, Secretary General Mark Rutte reportedly failed to cite any specific intelligence assessments, instead pointing to broad concerns.

Topics :NATOVladimir PutinRussia Ukraine ConflictSergey LavrovRussiaUkraineNATO allianceZelenskyy

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

