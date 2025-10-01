Apple denies undermining Elon Musk's xAI by teaming up with OpenAI

By Robert Burnson

Apple Inc. says it did nothing wrong in choosing to partner with OpenAI — rather than Elon Musk’s xAI — when it added generative artificial intelligence to its iPhone operating system.

Apple’s lawyers said in a court filing Tuesday that even if the company teamed up with OpenAI first, it is “widely known that Apple intends to partner with other generative AI chatbots” in the future.

Musk’s AI startup and his social media platform X Corp. sued Apple and OpenAI in August, seeking billions of dollars in damages over their claim that the iPhone maker’s favouritism toward OpenAI, run by Musk rival Sam Altman, inhibited innovation in the AI industry and deprived consumers of choices.