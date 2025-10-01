Trump says him not getting Nobel Peace Prize would be 'insult to US'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said it would be an "insult" to the United States if he were not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his "contributions to ending the seven global conflicts", The Hill reported.

Trump made these remarks while speaking with top US military officers at Quantico, Virginia. When asked whether he would receive the Nobel Peace Prize, the US President said, "They’ll give it to some guy that didn’t do a damn thing. They’ll give it to the guy who wrote a book about the mind of Donald Trump and what it took to solve the wars,” he added. “The Nobel Prize will go to a writer."

His remarks come a day after he presented the 20-point peace plan to end the Israel-Gaza conflict . Trump expressed optimism that the fighting between Israel and Hamas would come to an end with his peace plan, if Hamas accepts the plan, which would mean that he has resolved eight conflicts. ALSO READ: Trump names himself, Tony Blair for 'Board of Peace' to end Gaza conflict Trump said, "If this works out, we’ll have eight, eight in eight months. That’s pretty good." He went on to say, "No, but let’s see what happens, but it will be a big insult to our country. I will tell you that. I don’t want it (Nobel Prize). I want the country to get it. And it should get it because there’s never been anything like it."

Trump rakes up international support for Nobel Peace Prize Trump's remarks come days ahead of the Nobel Prize announcements for 2025, which will be made on October 10. The White House has also publicly argued that it is "well past time" that Trump receives the peace prize. Several international leaders have also supported Trump in his push for a Nobel Peace Prize, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir. Trump on India-Pakistan conflict Days after hosting Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir at the White House, Trump again reiterated his claim of ending the conflict between India and Pakistan. He said that it was a "very big" conflict, adding, "I have settled so many wars since we're here. We're here almost nine months, and I've settled in seven. And yesterday we might have settled the biggest of them all, although I don't know, Pakistan (and) India was very big, both nuclear powers, I settled that."

Conflicts Trump claims he ended India-Pakistan conflict: India and Pakistan engaged in four days of military confrontations in May after New Delhi launched 'Operation Sindoor' and targeted nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. While Trump and Pakistan have maintained that the conflict ended because of Trump's intervention, India has downplayed his claims, stating that the understanding was reached after talks were held between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Israel-Iran conflict: Israel and Iran were embroiled in a conflict in June for 12 days, and while Trump initially was against Israel's attack on Iran, the US troops later joined Israel and bombed Iran's main nuclear sites, following which a ceasefire was announced by Trump.

Cambodia-Thailand: The 817-kilometer border between Thailand and Cambodia has been prone to violence for decades. The recent conflict took place in July when at least 38 people were killed and hundreds of thousands were forced to flee their homes. Trump had separate phone calls with the leaders of the two countries, warning to stop trade negotiations if a ceasefire was not agreed. Kosovo-Serbia: In June 2025, Trump claimed that he stopped the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo. While an economic normalisation deal between the two countries was signed during Trump's first term in 2020, Trump claimed that he stopped Serbia, which, according to him, was on the verge of starting a clash.