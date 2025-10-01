Home / World News / Trump says him not getting Nobel Peace Prize would be 'insult to US'

Trump says him not getting Nobel Peace Prize would be 'insult to US'

Donald Trump's remarks come days ahead of the Nobel Prize announcements for 2025, which will be made on October 10

Donald Trump, Trump
The White House has also publicly argued that it is
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said it would be an "insult" to the United States if he were not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his "contributions to ending the seven global conflicts", The Hill reported.
 
Trump made these remarks while speaking with top US military officers at Quantico, Virginia. When asked whether he would receive the Nobel Peace Prize, the US President said, "They’ll give it to some guy that didn’t do a damn thing. They’ll give it to the guy who wrote a book about the mind of Donald Trump and what it took to solve the wars,” he added. “The Nobel Prize will go to a writer."
 
His remarks come a day after he presented the 20-point peace plan to end the Israel-Gaza conflict. Trump expressed optimism that the fighting between Israel and Hamas would come to an end with his peace plan, if Hamas accepts the plan, which would mean that he has resolved eight conflicts.
 
Trump said, "If this works out, we’ll have eight, eight in eight months. That’s pretty good." He went on to say, "No, but let’s see what happens, but it will be a big insult to our country. I will tell you that. I don’t want it (Nobel Prize). I want the country to get it. And it should get it because there’s never been anything like it."  ALSO READ: Trump names himself, Tony Blair for 'Board of Peace' to end Gaza conflict 

Trump rakes up international support for Nobel Peace Prize

 
Trump's remarks come days ahead of the Nobel Prize announcements for 2025, which will be made on October 10.
 
The White House has also publicly argued that it is "well past time" that Trump receives the peace prize. Several international leaders have also supported Trump in his push for a Nobel Peace Prize, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir.
 

Trump on India-Pakistan conflict

 
Days after hosting Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir at the White House, Trump again reiterated his claim of ending the conflict between India and Pakistan. He said that it was a "very big" conflict, adding, "I have settled so many wars since we're here. We're here almost nine months, and I've settled in seven. And yesterday we might have settled the biggest of them all, although I don't know, Pakistan (and) India was very big, both nuclear powers, I settled that."
 

Conflicts Trump claims he ended

 
India-Pakistan conflict: India and Pakistan engaged in four days of military confrontations in May after New Delhi launched 'Operation Sindoor' and targeted nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. While Trump and Pakistan have maintained that the conflict ended because of Trump's intervention, India has downplayed his claims, stating that the understanding was reached after talks were held between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.
 
Israel-Iran conflict: Israel and Iran were embroiled in a conflict in June for 12 days, and while Trump initially was against Israel's attack on Iran, the US troops later joined Israel and bombed Iran's main nuclear sites, following which a ceasefire was announced by Trump.
 
Cambodia-Thailand: The 817-kilometer border between Thailand and Cambodia has been prone to violence for decades. The recent conflict took place in July when at least 38 people were killed and hundreds of thousands were forced to flee their homes. Trump had separate phone calls with the leaders of the two countries, warning to stop trade negotiations if a ceasefire was not agreed.
 
Kosovo-Serbia: In June 2025, Trump claimed that he stopped the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo. While an economic normalisation deal between the two countries was signed during Trump's first term in 2020, Trump claimed that he stopped Serbia, which, according to him, was on the verge of starting a clash.
 
Congo-Rwanda: In June, representatives of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) signed a peace agreement, brokered by the US. Trump hailed it as a "Great Day for Africa"; however, a CNN report suggests that there is little evidence that the conflict is easing.
 
Egypt-Ethiopia: According to the CNN report, it is unclear how the Egypt-Ethiopia war was stopped by Trump, since the two countries were not exactly at war. The two, however, were locked in a bitter dispute after Ethiopia officially opened a massive hydroelectric dam earlier this month.
 
Armenia-Azerbaijan: The two former Soviet Republics have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for almost four decades. Trump hosted the two leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the White House in August and was lauded by leaders of both countries for his role in getting the deal signed.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Warren Buffett's Berkshire nears deal to buy OxyChem for $10 billion

Yale to cut costs, offer retirement perks as endowment tax tops $300 mn

Strong earthquake kills 31 in central Philippines days after deadly storm

91 students remain buried 2 days after school collapse in Indonesia

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Myanmar, no causalities reported so far

Topics :Donald TrumpIndia Pakistan relationsOperation SindoorIsrael Iran ConflictBS Web Reportsnobel peace prize

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story