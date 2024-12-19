Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Apple in talks with Tencent, ByteDance to roll out AI features in China

Apple in talks with Tencent, ByteDance to roll out AI features in China

Apple's discussions with Tencent and ByteDance on using their AI models are at a very early stage

apple, apple logo
Apple is in talks with Tencent and TikTok owner ByteDance about integrating their artificial intelligence models into iPhones sold in China. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 10:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple is in talks with Tencent and TikTok owner ByteDance about integrating their artificial intelligence models into iPhones sold in China, according to three sources familiar with the matter. 
The US firm started the rollout of OpenAI's ChatGPT into its devices this month, part of the Apple Intelligence product that allows its Siri voice assistant to tap the chatbot's expertise including on user queries about photos and documents such as presentations. 
ChatGPT is not available in China and the country's regulatory requirements mandate that generative AI services obtain government approval before public release, forcing Apple to seek local partners for its AI features at a time when its market share in the country is declining. 
Apple's discussions with Tencent and ByteDance on using their AI models are at a very early stage, said the sources, who declined to be named as the talks are not public. 
ByteDance declined to comment, while Apple and Tencent did not respond immediately to requests for comment. 
A successful partner for Apple's AI services in China could be a major winner in the country's increasingly crowded AI field where dozens of large language models have been launched by large tech firms as well as startups. 

More From This Section

South Korea's acting leader to veto Oppn-sponsored bills, deepen strife

Volkswagen, labour unions continue talks over plant closures and pay cuts

EU leaders to send clear message to Trump about their support to Ukraine

BOJ keeps rates steady; dissent signals potential tightening next year

Trump, not yet in office, already a figure in global economic policy

They include ByteDance's Doubao, Tencent's Hunyuan and search engine giant Baidu's Ernie. 
Apple and Baidu have reportedly been in talks about using the latter's AI model in China, but The Information this month reported the discussions faced setbacks due to technical issues, including disputes over using iPhone user data to train AI models.
Baidu did not respond immediately to a request for comment. 
The absence of AI capabilities in the latest iPhones sold in China has become a major setback for Apple, as it faces declining market share in the world's biggest smartphone market due to growing competition from domestic brands including Huawei. 
Huawei, which returned to the high-end market in August with a phone using a Chinese-made chip, launched its Mate 70 series last month featuring AI capabilities powered by its proprietary large language model. 
Apple briefly fell out of China's top five smartphone vendors in the second quarter before recovering in the third quarter. The US company's smartphone sales in China still slipped 0.3 per cent during the third quarter from a year earlier, while Huawei's sales surged 42 per cent, according to research firm IDC. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Apple hits out at Meta platforms' numerous interoperability requests

Apple scraps effort to offer iPhone via monthly subscription model

EU intensifies demand for Apple to open up iPhone features to rivals

Apple Maps gets 'Look Around' on web version: What is it and how it works

Congo files complaints against Apple in Europe over conflict minerals

Topics :Apple artifical intelligenceChinaByteDance

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story