Apple's AI coach Quartz will track mood to keep you fit & motivated



Apple is working on an artificial intelligence-powered health coaching service and new technology for tracking emotions, its latest attempt to lock in users with health and wellness features.

- Mark Gurman



The move is part of a broader health push at the company. Its latest efforts also include an expansion of the health app to the iPad and features that could help users with poor vision.

The new coaching service — codenamed Quartz — is designed to keep users motivated to exercise, improve eating habits and help them sleep better, according to people with knowledge of the project. The idea is to use AI and data from an Apple Watch to make suggestions and create coaching programs tailored to specific users, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the initiatives haven’t been announced yet.



The Quartz initiative is reminiscent of LumiHealth, a wellness and coaching service Apple launched in partnership with the Singapore government in 2020.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment on the company’s plans.



In the nearer term, Apple plans to roll out an iPad version of the iPhone health app for the first time. The change, which will allow users to see electrocardiogram results and other health data in a larger format, is planned to be included as part of iPadOS 17 later this year.

The service is planned for next year, but could ultimately be canceled or postponed. The project is being driven by several Apple groups, including its health, Siri and AI teams, as well as its services division.



The tools for tracking emotion and managing vision conditions, such as nearsightedness, will be added to the health app this year. The initial version of the emotion tracker will let users log their mood, answer questions about their day and compare the results over time.

The hope is that an iPad version will boost the app’s popularity in health-care settings, where tablets have already made inroads. The app is central to the company’s health efforts, serving as a repository for fitness data collected by the Apple Watch and outside health records. It also serves as a portal for users to share information with their doctors.



Apple is aiming to unveil the new iPad app, and the tools for managing emotion and vision, in June at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. But the coaching service, a more significant step, won’t be announced this year. The company’s upcoming mixed-reality headset, also set to debut in June, will play into the health and wellness strategy as well. A feature will let users meditate while wearing the device, and an optimised version of Apple’s Fitness+ workout service is in the works. But in the future, Apple is hoping the iPhone could use algorithms to determine a user’s mood via their speech, what words they’ve typed and other data on their devices.



Instead, the app is meant as an extension of the company’s Find My service and other location features. It stems from a desire to add more social networking elements to those functions. Users could use the app to, say, write a journal entry about their walk to work.

The mood- and emotion-tracking features are separate from a new journaling app that Apple is planning for this year. That app isn’t meant to be a health feature, and Apple is unlikely to position it as such.