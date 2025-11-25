Apple cuts dozens of sales roles globally as it streamlines operations

Apple Inc announced that it has cut dozens of jobs as part of a major reorganisation of its sales division. The company is reshaping how it approaches business, education and government clients, leading to the removal of several roles across its global sales teams, Bloomberg reported.

Apple notified affected staff over the past two weeks. The layoffs touched multiple parts of the sales organisation, with some teams hit harder than others. The cuts include account managers who handled large corporate, government, and education clients, as well as employees who run Apple’s briefing centres, spaces used to host institutional clients and demonstrate new products.

Apple confirmed that the restructuring is under way but did not share specific numbers. "To connect with even more customers, we are making some changes in our sales team that affect a small number of roles," a spokesperson said. "We are continuing to hire and those employees can apply for new roles." The current jobs cuts follow an earlier round in Australia and New Zealand, where around 20 roles were removed. Employees get deadline to find new roles Staff who lost their jobs have until January 20 to find another position within Apple. Those who do not will leave the company with a severance package. Apple has advertised several openings on its careers website and asked affected employees to apply.

Internally, the company says the move is meant to streamline the sales workforce and reduce overlapping responsibilities. However, some impacted employees believe the real intent is to shift more sales activity to third-party resellers, known as “the channel”, to reduce internal costs, Bloomberg reported. Several long-serving staff members, including managers with 20-30 years at the company, are among those affected. One major area of reduction is the government sales team, which works with US agencies such as the Department of Defence and the Department of Justice. Apple has historically avoided large-scale job cuts, with Cook calling layoffs a “last resort”. When the company does eliminate roles, it often structures them in a way that avoids triggering the worker adjustment and retraining notifications, or WARN notices required by US labour law.