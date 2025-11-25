Home / World News / Trump takes key step toward terrorism label for Muslim Brotherhood

Trump takes key step toward terrorism label for Muslim Brotherhood

Many members of the Republican Party as well as leaders in Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have long urged Trump to categorise the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organisation

Donald Trump, Trump
Trump weighed doing so in his first term but faced resistance from Turkey as well as advisers who warned that branding the brotherhood as terrorists might fuel extremism and upset Muslims (Photo:PTI)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 8:48 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Nick Wadhams
 
President Donald Trump ordered his administration to study labeling some parts of the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organisations, a step toward fulfilling his longtime goal of slapping the designation on the broader group. 
In an executive order signed Monday, Trump ordered Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to study whether brotherhood chapters including those in Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan deserved the designation.
 
“The Order’s ultimate aim is to eliminate the designated chapters’ capabilities and operations, deprive them of resources, and end any threat such chapters pose to US nationals and the national security of the United States,” according to a White House fact sheet.
 
Many members of the Republican Party as well as leaders in Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have long urged Trump to categorise the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organisation, a move that would subject it to economic and travel sanctions.
 
Trump weighed doing so in his first term but faced resistance from Turkey as well as advisers who warned that branding the brotherhood as terrorists might fuel extremism and upset Muslims.
 
The Muslim Brotherhood movement, which has independently operating chapters in different countries, has a broad following in nations with large Muslim populations. Political parties in some countries consider themselves as having ties to the Brotherhood but denounce violent extremism.
 
Earlier this year, Rubio said the terrorism designation was “in the works.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bangladesh needs reform, not old executioners and political vengeance

Boeing's Starliner won't carry crew on next flight amid safety concerns

US DOJ renews attempt to unseal Jeffrey Epstein grand jury materials

Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano erupts for first time after 10,000 years

US-Ukraine talks make headway as Trump's peace plan sees key revisions

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationMuslim Brotherhoodterrorist groups

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 8:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story