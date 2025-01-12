Apple wants to keep its diversity programmes from being disavowed

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The National Center for Public Policy, a conservative think tank, submitted a proposal that the company consider abolishing its "Inclusion & Diversity program, policies, department and goals."

apple, apple logo
(Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 11:06 PM IST
Apple’s board of directors recommended investors vote against a shareholder proposal to abolish the company’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, according to a proxy filing from the company. 
The National Center for Public Policy, a conservative think tank, submitted a proposal that the company consider abolishing its “Inclusion & Diversity program, policies, department and goals.” 
The proposal cited recent SC decisions, and made the argument that DEI poses “litigation, reputational and financial risks to companies” and could make Apple more vulnerable to lawsuits. 
Apple responded that it had a well-established compliance program and the proposal was unnecessary. It added that the shareholder proposal was an inappropriate attempt to micromanage Apple’s business strategy. Several major companies including Meta and Amazon are winding down diversity programs ahead of Donald Trump’s return.
Topics :Apple workplace diversity

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

