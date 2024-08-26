Arrest of Telegram's head not a political decision: France President Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that the arrest in France of the CEO of the popular messaging app Telegram, Pavel Durov, wasn't a political move but part of an independent investigation.

In France's first public comment on the arrest, Macron posted on the social media platform X that his country is deeply committed to freedom of expression but freedoms are upheld within a legal framework, both on social media and in real life, to protect citizens and respect their fundamental rights.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He said the arrest is in no way a political decision. It is up to the judges to rule on the matter.