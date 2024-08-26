Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Arrest of Telegram's head not a political decision: France President Macron

In France's first public comment on the arrest, Macron posted on the social media platform X that his country is deeply committed to freedom of expression

Emmanuel Macron
He said the arrest is in no way a political decision. | Image: Bloomberg
AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 8:51 PM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that the arrest in France of the CEO of the popular messaging app Telegram, Pavel Durov, wasn't a political move but part of an independent investigation.

In France's first public comment on the arrest, Macron posted on the social media platform X that his country is deeply committed to freedom of expression but freedoms are upheld within a legal framework, both on social media and in real life, to protect citizens and respect their fundamental rights.

He said the arrest is in no way a political decision. It is up to the judges to rule on the matter.

French media reported that Durov was detained at a Paris airport on Saturday on an arrest warrant alleging his platform has been used for money laundering, drug trafficking and other offenses.


First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 8:51 PM IST

