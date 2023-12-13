Home / World News / As voting closes in Egypt's presidential polls, el-Sissi may win a 3rd term

As voting closes in Egypt's presidential polls, el-Sissi may win a 3rd term

Voting began Sunday. According to a timetable published by the National Election Authority, the results will be announced on December 18

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
AP Cairo

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 06:47 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Voting closed on Tuesday in Egypt's presidential election that is almost certain to see President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi secure a third term.

The election has been overshadowed by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, a conflict on Egypt's eastern border that threatens to expand into wider regional turmoil.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Voting began Sunday. According to a timetable published by the National Election Authority, the results will be announced on Dec. 18.

El-Sissi, who has been president for over nine years, faces no serious challenger. The three other candidates include Farid Zahran, head of the opposition Social Democratic Party; Abdel-Sanad Yamama, chairman of the Wafd Party; and Hazem Omar, head of the Republican People's Party.

More than 67 million Egyptians were eligible to vote, with the turnout yet to be announced. As of noon Monday, 45% of the eligible electorate had cast their ballots, the National Election Authority said.

A runoff is set for Jan. 8-10 if no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote.

The North African country faces an economic crisis, with inflation surging. One third of Egypt's 105 million people live in poverty, according to official figures.

El-Sissi came to power in 2014, a year after he as defense minister led the military removal of the elected but divisive Islamist President Mohammed Morsi during widespread street protests against his rule.

Also Read

Egypt to offer exclusive industrial cluster to India in Suez Canal EZ

You'll make US less safe: Haley to Ramaswamy at Republican Party's debate

US Republican candidate Tim Scott drops out of 2024 GOP presidential race

India should consider free trade agreement with Egypt, say exporters

Tugboat sinks in Egypt's Suez Canal after colliding with tanker: Official

Biden meets Zelenskyy, calls on Congress to pass funding to Ukraine

Pakistan court acquits former PM Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia corruption case

COP28 summit forced into overtime as fossil fuel talks divide nations

Israel pounds Gaza as hunger spreads, disease risk grows: Report

US CPI rises 3.1% in Nov, uptick not Fed incentive for early ease: Experts

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :EgyptElectionsEgypt Presidential elections

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 06:47 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm compliance

Adani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degrees

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic level

States' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report

Next Story