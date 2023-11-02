Home / World News / Asia largely spared from global job cuts, says Barclays CEO Venkatakrishnan

Asia largely spared from global job cuts, says Barclays CEO Venkatakrishnan

"It is a reduction in workforce generally speaking," CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan said in a Bloomberg TV interview Thursday in Singapore"

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 8:16 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

By Jan-Henrik Förster and Haslinda Amin

Barclays Plc’s chief executive officer plans to spare its Asia business from the bulk of job cuts as the British bank embarks on a reduction in its global workforce.
 
“It is a reduction in workforce generally speaking,” CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan said in a Bloomberg TV interview Thursday in Singapore. “Proportionally, it is far less likely to impact” Asia, he added, citing the growing businesses there. 

However, he struck a cautious tone on expanding into markets such as China, which has seen diminishing interest from financial services firms in the past year amid the deteriorating geopolitical climate and economic outlook in the world’s second-largest economy. Venkatakrishnan said it would be “ambitious” for Barclays to consider expanding into wealth in China at this point in time, and the bank should instead focus on doing better in the UK.

Barclays, based in London, reported disappointing third-quarter earnings last month that prompted a fresh slide in the bank’s share price. In the UK, the tailwind from higher interest rates is slowing while Barclays’ traders couldn’t keep pace with US peers. 

That’s adding to pressure on Venkatakrishnan to clarify his strategic priorities for the coming years and bolster the bank’s valuation. The bank has said it will provide an investor update alongside full-year results in February and is “evaluating actions to reduce structural costs to help drive future returns, which may result in material additional charges” in the fourth quarter.

The bank has been working with consulting firm Boston Consulting Group to examine its strategy, Bloomberg has previously reported. So far, there’s been little indication whether there will be any major strategic changes.

For now, Barclays is streamlining its portfolio with the sale of a consumer-finance business in Germany and a possible sale of its merchant-acquiring business. Barclays’s investment bank is also nearing a deal with AGL Credit Management for a private credit fund, Bloomberg has reported.

“There will be some areas where we can become more efficient,” he said, adding that more detail would be shared in the new year. 

Barclays has been selectively expanding in Asia recently after former CEO Jes Staley unleashed a global round of job cuts five years ago that shuttered its cash securities operations across Asia. The bank had then scaled back operations in countries including Australia, South Korea and Malaysia, but kept its prime brokerage and derivatives business in the region. Unlike peers such as UBS Group AG and Citigroup Inc., Barclays currently has a small presence in China and operates through a single branch and a representative office. 

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Barclays hires Credit Suisse dealmakers in India amid firmwide job cuts

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: India at top in Super4 despite Bangladesh loss

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up

Asia Cup 2023: BCCI reveals India squad; Tilak gets call-up, Chahal dropped

Strong earthquake shakes Timor region of Indonesia, no deaths reported

Trump Jr. testifies he never worked on key documents in his father's trial

Israel criticises South American nations after they cut diplomatic ties

Trial to determine if Trump can be barred reaches far back in history

Biden and first lady will travel to Maine to mourn after mass shooting

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Barclays PlcBarclaysjob cutsAsia

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 8:16 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram today

Chhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

No fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on diesel

India braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body

Next Story